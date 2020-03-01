Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Wayne Ryan Legerski and Christina Leeann Rude
- Joel Lee Wilson and Stephanie Jo Dahlke
- Alfredo Carlos Santistevan Jr., and Jolaine Leann Scott
- Donovan Matthew Mikels and Laura Lee Durtsche
- Matthew Isaac Alick and Savannah Slate Franklin
- Walter Arnoldo Calderon and Zulma Yanett Alferez Salazar
- Michael Edmund Lamb and Alissa Augustine Thyfault
- Buddy Lee Hughes and Erin Nicole Murphy
- Albert Leonard Jahrig and Kathryn Jean Allison
- Matthew Martin Wynthein and Laura Ruth Gilliland
- Austin Lee West and Crystal Ann Bennett
- Jacob Drew Hebert and Paige Evelyn Culver
- Kevin Charles Legarreta and Julianne Marie Orth
- Karson Riley Shepperson and Jackie Ann Cotter
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Samuel Grant Fauber v. Marveen Elizabeth Fauber
- Chad W. Lummas v. Robyn Hope Frisby
- Nathan D. Myron v. Carey L. Myron
- Steven James Goss Johnston v. Nora Ilene Goss Johnston
- Jessica Lynn Jones v. Charles Robert Jones
- Patrice Estelle Wambach v. Dyke Jeffrey Wambach
- Rhonda D. Johnstone v. Kerry B. Johnstone
- Hugh A. Hawthorne v. Kerri M. Hawthorne
- Rebecca Sue Anderson v. Albert Morgan Anderson III
- Rene Kathleen White v. Taylin Xavire White
- Todd Justin Braddock v. Kelli Anne Jacobo Braddock
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Feb. 17, 2020
Girl, Naomi Marie, to Kari Hayes and Carlos Salazar, Casper
Feb. 18, 2020
Boy, Kaiden James, to Danielle Zapalac and Tyler Strickland, Casper
Boy, Cash William Dee, to Miranda Niehoff and Ty Wilkes, Casper
Girl, Bella Von, to Candace and James Peña, Casper
Feb. 20, 2020
Boy, Ethan Robert, to Megan and Steven Boomgarden, Casper
Feb. 22, 2020
Girl, Kaleah Janae, to Katherine and Dario White, Mills
Feb. 23, 2020
Girl, Isabella, to Marisol and Miguel Chavira, Casper
Boy, Isaiah Ezekiel, to Jordyn Brattain, Casper