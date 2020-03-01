You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriages, divorces, births
View Comments

Marriages, divorces, births

{{featured_button_text}}

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Wayne Ryan Legerski and Christina Leeann Rude
  • Joel Lee Wilson and Stephanie Jo Dahlke
  • Alfredo Carlos Santistevan Jr., and Jolaine Leann Scott
  • Donovan Matthew Mikels and Laura Lee Durtsche
  • Matthew Isaac Alick and Savannah Slate Franklin
  • Walter Arnoldo Calderon and Zulma Yanett Alferez Salazar
  • Michael Edmund Lamb and Alissa Augustine Thyfault
  • Buddy Lee Hughes and Erin Nicole Murphy
  • Albert Leonard Jahrig and Kathryn Jean Allison
  • Matthew Martin Wynthein and Laura Ruth Gilliland
  • Austin Lee West and Crystal Ann Bennett
  • Jacob Drew Hebert and Paige Evelyn Culver
  • Kevin Charles Legarreta and Julianne Marie Orth
  • Karson Riley Shepperson and Jackie Ann Cotter

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Samuel Grant Fauber v. Marveen Elizabeth Fauber
  • Chad W. Lummas v. Robyn Hope Frisby
  • Nathan D. Myron v. Carey L. Myron
  • Steven James Goss Johnston v. Nora Ilene Goss Johnston
  • Jessica Lynn Jones v. Charles Robert Jones
  • Patrice Estelle Wambach v. Dyke Jeffrey Wambach
  • Rhonda D. Johnstone v. Kerry B. Johnstone
  • Hugh A. Hawthorne v. Kerri M. Hawthorne
  • Rebecca Sue Anderson v. Albert Morgan Anderson III
  • Rene Kathleen White v. Taylin Xavire White
  • Todd Justin Braddock v. Kelli Anne Jacobo Braddock

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Feb. 17, 2020

Girl, Naomi Marie, to Kari Hayes and Carlos Salazar, Casper

Feb. 18, 2020

Boy, Kaiden James, to Danielle Zapalac and Tyler Strickland, Casper

Boy, Cash William Dee, to Miranda Niehoff and Ty Wilkes, Casper

Girl, Bella Von, to Candace and James Peña, Casper

Feb. 20, 2020

Boy, Ethan Robert, to Megan and Steven Boomgarden, Casper

Feb. 22, 2020

Girl, Kaleah Janae, to Katherine and Dario White, Mills

Feb. 23, 2020

Girl, Isabella, to Marisol and Miguel Chavira, Casper

Boy, Isaiah Ezekiel, to Jordyn Brattain, Casper

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 26, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 22, 23 and 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ nam…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 25, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 20, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News