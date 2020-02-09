Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Jay Norman and Jennifer Marie Dupree
- Jacob James Dunn and Haley Dawndeena Roe
- Logan Allen Drinkwalter and Kyleigh Elizabeth Cain
- Steven Bradley Possert and Shannon Marie Celest Boutain
- Michael Ryan Gray and Bree Michele Bertz
- Evan Lane Armijo and Eli Patrick Thomas
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Hannah Elizabeth Fuhriman v. Zachary Charles Fuhriman
- Clay Barnabas Boatman v. Samantha L. Boatman
- Tyler Harrison Vanderhoef v. Carla Rae Vanderhoef
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Jan. 27, 2020
Boy, Braxton Edward, to Kala and Jacob McWain, Mills
Boy, Riggs Christopher, to April and Chase Olsen, Casper
Jan. 28, 2020
Boy, Benjamin Lee, to Tara and Michael Follum, Casper
Boy, Theodore Ray, to Rachel and Mark Emanuelson, Casper
Boy, Samuel Reed, to Stephanie Hamlin and Matthew Schiltz, Casper
Jan. 30, 2020
Boy, Briggson Swayze, to Holly and Zackary Kegler, Casper
Girl, Islah Johnson, to Gabrielle Swanson, Casper
Girl, Lydia Byul, to Sei and Jonathan Schrack, Casper
Jan. 31, 2020
Girl, Brynlee Hope, to Kaylea Barlean and Steven Terzich, Casper
Feb. 3, 2020
Boy, Cain Ryan, to Kaitlin Chandler and Cody Cline, Casper