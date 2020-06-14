You are the owner of this article.
Marriages, divorces, births
Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Manuel Enrique Alvarado Serrano and Angelina Suzanne Parkhurst Eagle
  • Randal Scott Johnson and Sami Lynn Bowman
  • Thomas Oliver Matte and Deborah Louise Matte
  • Steven Daniel Stolte and Serena Maria McGurn
  • Taylor Ray Ohnstad and Jennifer Leigh Kline
  • Nathan Victor Gomez and Lus Maria Zepeda
  • Thomas Jay Jones and Joyce Marie Barnard
  • Ty Cain Wright and Racheal Annette Baures
  • Nicholas Brian Miller and Lorena Dawn Pinney
  • Kevin Colin Brown and Caroline Anna Martin
  • Cameron Dean Huber and Ainsley Rae Oates
  • Adam Daniel Dickinson and Aiyanna Marie Wolz
  • Christopher Scott Baune and Mischa Jean Music
  • Stephen Scott Andersen and Brittney Spring Johnson
  • Jeremy Charles Cuka and Christina Kay Rockel
  • Joshua Robert Rodgers and Keri Michelle Faunce

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Jane Irene Mohr v. Martin Daniel Mohr
  • Ashley Gail Knapp v. Amber Lynn Knapp
  • Rochelle Wrae Nichols v. Steven Wolford Martin

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

May 26, 2020

Girl, Charlotte Jo, to Ryan and Shawn Domson, Evansville

May 27, 2020

Girl, Maya Rae, to Olivia and Tyke Walter, Casper

June 3, 2020

Girl, Kinsley Joy, to DeAnna and Alan Corey, Casper

Boy, Meyer James, to Meghan and Jacob Bratton, Casper

Girl, Layla Prasan, to Shelby and Christopher Frerichs, Casper

June 4, 2020

Girl, Chloe Lynn, to Jennifer and Brice Parkhill, Rolling Hills

June 5, 2020

Boy, Grayson Alexander, to Isabella Byrd and Jeremy Dahling, Casper

Girl, Lilliean Mae, to Raisa Williams and Riley McDowell, Casper

June 6, 2020

Girl, Brixli Jean, to Shandal Veach and James Palver, Casper

Boy, Cooper Ryan, to Kelsy and Andrew Lempka, Casper

Girl, Maddison Jean, to Mariah and Kolby Smith, Mills

June 8, 2020

Girl, Kenydee Lynn, to Kimberly Heid and Jesse Gebhardt, Casper

