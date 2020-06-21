Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Jon Henry Haynes and Megan Laurel Williams
- Paul Andrew Brankel and Jordan Rae Deland
- Nathaniel Marcel Bouley and Kacy Dawn Reishus
- Braydon Carl Rainbolt and Haylie Nycole Morrison
- Gerald Wayne Bachler and Marlena May Massmann
- Devin Michael Collins and Toni Maria Antonovich
- Adam Keenan Schaff and Chastity Mishell Beeson
- Trevor Ryan Hyde and Elizabeth Lori Townsend
- Todd Patrick Burns and Margret Ellen Hokanson
- Troy Andrew Bass and Kristen Ann Jackson
- Andrew Joseph Stone and Brooke Renee Mayer
- Timothy Michael Culp and Rebecca Lynn Wiggins
- Russell Fredrick Coates and Lesli Renee Albert
- Robert Gavin Marsh and Cherie Monique Cuzick
- Jonathan Xavier Johnson and Rayann Lynn Weese
- Sergio Alberto Martinez Martinez and Jazmine Jimenez-Laris
- Chad Jeremy Myron and Stacia Dawn Myron
- Bradley James Bassett and Teresa Kay Brand
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Alexis E. Taggart v. Sean P. Taggart
- Crystal Ann West v. Austin Lee West
- Eric S. Daring v. Amanda Sharkey Daring
- Kristen Nichole Ambo v. Jarrett Scott Ambo
- Heather Lisa Sanchez v. Deborah Ashley Guerra Sanchez
- Stephanie Ann Robbins v. Steven Eric Robbins
- Chloe Nicole Westwood v. Brady Austin Westwood
- Makayla Dawn Hinckley v. Dakota James Hinckley
- Andrea Jnae Gomez v. Fernando Gomez Sanchez
- Jeremiah Alan Howle v. Kayleigh Elizabeth Howle
- Michelle L. Sabrosky v. Dan L. Sabrosky
- Marcus Christopher Jones v. Shayne Bonita Jones
- Julie Mae Collins v. Travis James Collins
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
June 2, 2020
- Girl, Henleigh Collins-Grey, to Abrienne Vierkant, Casper
- Boy, Barrett John, to Briana and Cory Claypool, Casper
- Boy, Leyten Gary-Alan, to Sara Dougherty and Gage Jakobsen, Casper
June 8, 2020
- Boy, Benjamin Thomas, to Angela and Brett Schuman, Casper
- Girl, Everly Virginia, to Virginia Schneider and Ian Moter, Casper
- Boy, Wiley Howard, to Maurica Medders and Daniel Himes, Rolling Hills
June 9, 2020
- Boy, Julian Rogelio, to Kaylynn Mack and Michael Encino, Casper
- Girl, Annabelle Elaine, to Marlin and Ryan Taylor, Casper
- Boy, Oliver William, to Cynica and Christian Lango, Casper
- Boy, Ambrose Edward, to Chloe and Donivan Carter, Casper
June 10, 2020
- Boy, Westley Aaron, to Andrea and Rob Winfrey, Casper
June 11, 2020
- Girl, Sofia Grace, to Katalin Gonzales and Javier Solis-Zavala, Casper
- Boy, Tennyson Easley, to Lindsey and Bradley Erickson, Casper
June 12, 2020
- Girl, Laura AnnMarie, to Coby and Michael Pedry, Casper
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!