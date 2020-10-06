Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Yonathan Bernardino Islas and Colby Lin Hemphill
- Hardy Ray Hodge and Lynette Lynn Swenson
- Cody Ray Gowers and Brandy Juaneysa Laura Malloy
- Justin Richard Woodward and Anna Elizabeth Michenzi
- Russell Jerome C'Hair and Tashauna Shannell Stripling
- Sharon Marie Sutton and Kathleen Lynnell Ashley Fitzgerald
- Matthew Allen Jenkins and Kimberly Dawn Adams
- Steven Eilliott Bruckman and Tatiana Viktoria Parker
- Nickolas Allen Buckallew and Veronica Jean Fresorger
- Carl Allen Morris and Emory Beth Wulff
- Michael Oliver Anderson Jr., and Kelli Anne Braddock
- Derick Dale Lyman and Amber Michelle Stockman
- Andrew Jeffrey Wayland and Rachel Danielle Padro
- Marie Ann McLean and Bridget Shereen Storm
- Dustin Chad Lee and Letitcia Rucker Duran
- Robert Lee Noggle and Aline Charlotte Hunter
- Richard Alan Burkey and Jasmine Andrea Charleen Shull
- Raul Adam Sanchez and Ashley Lea Serres
- Peter James Phipps and Devan Jo Hogue
- Gabriel Alexander Ortiz and Michelle Lynn Smith
- Jared Taylor Smith and Monica Marie Fierro-Gonzalez
- Travis Michael Garcia and Hayden Sarai Stone
- Robert William Carpenter and Bonnie Kay Johnston
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Cassandra Ann Driscoll v. Chance Wade Driscoll
- Jamie Lynn Knickerbocker v. Abraham Porter Knickerbocker
- Alicia Marie Marler v. Justin Michael Marler
- Jeannine Earl v. Craig Earl
- Benjamin Marquis Brubaker v. Natalia Anatolievna Brubaker
- Jon R. Christ v. Tommie M. Christ
- Erin J. Mcnamara Roden v. John B. Roden III
- Michael Alan Gumfory v. Teresa Lynn Gumfory
- Taylor Judith Rulseh v. Nicholas Sean Rulseh
- Paige Bloom Stevenson Hosey v. Ryan Lee Hosey
- Laura Lee Kessner v. James Victor Kessner
- Zane Charles Vanorden v. Brianna Rae Vanorden
- Camilla Luke Depaola v. Jennifer Lee Shank
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Sept. 10, 2020
- Boy, Cannon Andrew Douglas, to Justine Howe, Casper
Sept. 18, 2020
- Boy, Collyn Ray, to Zabrena Farris and Andrew Engleman, Casper
Sept. 21, 2020
- Boy, Nathan James Isaiah, to Emily and Jon Olson, Casper
Sept. 22, 2020
- Boy, Elias, to Erika Skovgard and Issac Alvarez, Casper
- Girl, Josie Lynn, to Kaitlyn Gelbach and Jacob Mongan, Casper
Sept. 23, 2020
- Girl, Aria K., to Katie and Zach Vaporis, Casper
- Boy, Talon Thomas, to Kortni Yarbrough and Derek Vigil, Casper
Sept. 24, 2020
- Twin boy and girl, Amias Kane and Mazikeen Rayne, to Leslie Roldan and Daniel Weishaupl, Casper
- Boy, Trenton James Shannon, to Jenna McBride and Robert Nelson, Casper
Sept. 25, 2020
- Girl, Emerson Louise, to Gwendolyn and Toby Brashier, Casper
- Boy, Cree, to Molly Jurgensen and Wade Tucker, Casper
Sept. 28, 2020
- Girl, Avaianna Diane-Lynn, to Kayla and Kenneth Dalton Jr., Casper
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!