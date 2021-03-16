 Skip to main content
Marriages, divorces, births
Marriages

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Sebastian Matthew Ehrler Sr., and Mirranda Faye Lyrae Craig
  • Sean Gard Currah and Valerie Nicole Eshe
  • Aaron Paul O'Hearn and Kendra Mercado
  • Jason Aaron Crouch and Olivia Lea Donald
  • Chanzler James Cole and Breanna Nichole Shahinian
  • Brent Wayne Perea and Prebble Louise Perea
  • Ethen Masaryk Jozwik and Chloe Faith Hugley

Divorces

CASPER -- These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Natrona County Clerk of District Court's office.

  • Timothy J. Cortez v. Ambra S. Cortez
  • Nathan Harter Smith v. Jae Linda Jean Smith
  • Karlie Rae Gustafson v. Ricky Allen Gustafson Jr.
  • Dane Alan Garris v. Elanie Katherine Garris
  • Tisa Marie Sucher v. Ronald Rey Sucher
  • Amy Janelle Dekruyf v. James Montana Dekruyf
  • Breanna Nicole Hout v. Kevin Duane Hout
  • Jeffrey L. Daniels v. Cathleen E. Daniels
  • Leah Rachel Smith v. Dustin Joel Smith
  • Peggy Sue Morrison v. John David Morrison
  • Joselyn Rochelle Pittman v. Robert Wayne Pittman Jr.
  • Louis Thomas Carubie III v. Sarah Christine Carubie
  • Ashley Marie Limb v. Steven Allen Limb
  • Bret Odell Schooner v. Cynthia Anne Schooner
  • Andrew R. Sinclair v. Mercedes June Madding
  • Brandi Lynn Richardson v. Becca Jane Richardson
  • April Dawn Smith v. Michael Dwayne Smith
  • Katherine Lucretia Martini v. Michael Todd Martini
  • David Williams v. Amanda Williams
  • Farid Achibane v. Caroline Achibane
  • Devin Arlene Eisenbarth v. Zachary Carl Eisenbarth

Births

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Feb. 18, 2021

  • Girl, Blakely Jean, to Sidney and Karson Burnett, Casper

Feb. 19, 2021

  • Boy, Harrison Albert, to Shelley Price and Justin Saleeby, Casper

Feb. 22, 2021

  • Girl, Lily-Ann Gail, to Brittany McDowell and Justin Martz, Casper
  • Boy, Kevonne Jordan, to Makenzie Helms, Casper

Feb. 23, 2021

  • Girl, Kierstyn Jayne, to Kylee Pietrzak, Casper

Feb. 24, 2021

  • Boy, Nehemiah Luke, to Liberty Means and DeAngelo de Moulin, Casper

Feb. 25, 2021

  • Boy, Nova Grizz, to Tobynn Spurlin and David Doshier, Casper
  • Boy, Madox Jack, to Amanda and Cole Salisbury, Casper
  • Boy, Walker Reece, to Alecia and Brenton Mitchell, Casper

Feb. 26, 2021

  • Girl, Freya Astrid Jade, to Shelbi and Christian Griffin, Casper
  • Girl, Arleyane Jean, to Mary Sutton, Casper

Feb. 27, 2021

  • Boy, Huxley Finn, to Emily Alleman and Justin Juarez, Casper

March 2, 2021

  • Girl, Felicity Grace, to Whitney and Justin Taylor, Casper
  • Boy, Jett E., to Stephine and Matthew Jolivet, Casper
  • Boy, John Paul IV, to Dakota and John Lilly, Casper

March 3, 2021

  • Girl, Korra Mae, to Danielle Johnson-Burnett and James Burnett, Casper

March 4, 2021

  • Twin boys, Kasen Michael and Kellan Garrett, to Tiffany and Jacob Carlson, Casper

March 5, 2021

  • Girl, Natalie Suzanne, to Charlotte East and Braden Becker, Casper
