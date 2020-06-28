Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Justyn Jack Obert and Jennifer Lynn Osborne
- Joseph Jeffry Detrick and Traci Adelle Raymer
- Brent Austin Fuchs and Alyssa Riley Wesnitzer
- Shane Paul Toth and Mandi Lynn Deleon
- Kenneth Ray Moore and Hailey Annette Martinez
- Tyler Earl Thomas and Ophelia Adelle Scott
- James Daniel Tewes and Alexandrea Diann Cauley
- Jeffery Scott Larimore and Destiny Belle Beck
- Michael Anthony Kidwell and Memphis Brianne Hooper
- Rocky William Carr and Victoria Carr
- Tyler Ryan Berlinger and Hannah Kathleen Allen
- Ryan Samuel Dickey and Rebecca Dawn Sowers
- Jason Emmerick Uttmark and Charlotte Ellen Hubenthal
- Carl Kelly Krugler and Brandi Dawn Parmely
- Jacob Robert Baker and Amanda Marie Bernard
- David Michael Harvey and Allanna Jean Harvey
- Wilson Dillon Watson and Mackenzie Joanna Todd
- Bre-Anna Elizabeth Raines and Maxine Mae Casias
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- NaTear Bristow Haskell v. Louis E. Haskell Jr.
- Lacey Jane Olson v. Robert C. Olson
- Bret Ivan Ginest v. Lakiesha Ginest
- Michelle Yvette Sanders v. Joseph Murphy Sanders
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
June 16, 2020
- Girl, Emma Rose, to Ashley Schuessler, Casper
- Girl, Ebony Leola, to Storie Rasmussen and Hyrum Petersen, Casper
- Boy, Tate Louis, to Mersadie Holbrook, Casper
- Girl, Sophia Rose, to Gabrielle Aguilar and Makenzi Fletcher, Casper
- Boy, Cameron Michael Joseph, to Nicole Sulzen and Joseph Jackson, Casper
June 17, 2020
- Girl, Ashtyn Anne, to Kelsey and Ryan Hieb, Casper
- Boy, Brexton, to Michole and Ethan Murray, Casper
June 19, 2020
- Boy, Nathan Thomas, to Shelby and Jared Whitworth, Hillsboro, Texas
- Boy, Remington Scott, to Rae Cobert, Casper
- Girl, Deklynn Jean, to Charlee and Coby Rideout, Casper
- Boy, Augustus Tyler, to Rachel Taylor and Dylan Wahlert, Casper
- Boy, Jaxon Azriah, to Mercides and Zach Moody, Casper
June 21, 2020
- Girl, Aspen James, to Brittney and Tyler Stark, Casper
June 22, 2020
- Boy, Aksel Hendricks, to Kayla and Michael Kidman, Casper
- Girl, Klarke Danielle, to Jamee and Dustin McKittrick, Casper
- Girl, Addison Grace, to Kim and Zack Avent, Casper
