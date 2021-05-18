Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Thomas Keith Gipson and Ashley Marie Trimmer
- Justin James Holder and Stephanie Jordan Pieri
- Coulter Warren Jacob Anderson and Kristine Diane Duncan
- Jose B. Arguello Jr., and Patricia Kay Dameron
Divorces
CASPER -- These were granted (made final) in Natrona County District Court and released as public record by the Clerk of District Court in Casper.
- Jessica Lynn Stockton v. Cord Darral Stockton
- Rhiannon Dee Heide v. Justin Randall Heide
- Robert Lyle Zabriskie v. Angela Marie Franchi
- Nyki Lynn Briggs v. Mark Anthony Briggs
- Chelsea J. Hatcher v. Randy Lee Hatcher
- Jackie Ray Conn v. Diana L. Conn
- Shannon Renee Cullimore v. Christopher Michael Cullimore
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
May 3, 2021
- Boy, Magnus Reign, to Caitlin Mann and Patrick Spurlin, Casper
- Boy, Hunter Terry, to Makayla McMurray and Jason Stringham
- Girl, Everlee Susanne, to Grace and Dylan Heide, Casper
May 4, 2021
- Boy, Kyler Stephen, to Nancy Perez and Daniel Smith, Casper
May 5, 2021
- Boy, Thane Grey Raymond, to Tayler Ford and Andrew McClure, Casper
- Boy, Legend Joseph, to Courtney Smith, Casper
May 6, 2021
- Girl, Ella Marie, to Lindsay Bell and Kayden Best, Casper
- Girl, Reagan MacKenzie, to Shayna Perez and Grant Marcum, Casper
May 7, 2021
- Boy, Xander William, to Jillian Salazar and William Gray, Casper
May 8, 2021
- Boy, Jax, to Cassandra Atkinson, Casper
- Boy, Morgan Kolt, to Patiance Potter and Brett Cook, Casper
May 10, 2021
- Girl, Julia Irene, to Cheyenne Foote and Kyle Newport, Casper
- Boy, Kellen Patrick, to Shannon O’Briant and Patrick Wicks, Casper
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.