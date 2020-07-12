Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
Richard Aron Moore and Jennifer Rae Blaylock
Kaleb Jay Willis and Darcy Justina Phillips
Benjamin James Manasco and Karmen Colleen Allen
Matthew Donald Hubenka and Nichole Diane Bicknese
Shelton David Cagle and Brianna Taylor Million
John Clark Hardin and Lindsey Rae Svejkovsky
Timothy Jude Hammerschmitt and Rizalina Stamp
Jacob Andrew McDonald and Heather Marie Vukasin
Jacob Winton Campbell and Kristin Kaye Miller
Blair Matthew Meek and Vera Faye McGurn
Jimmie Lee Waldron and Darla Faye Short
David Keith Taylor and Alecia Marie Sullivan
Robert Charles Jenkins and Michelle Wendy Morgan
Hernan Mendez Garcia and Alissa Suzzane Wilburn
David Jean Fountain Sr., and Stephanie Ann McDaniel
Loren Cole Barber and Carmie Jo Morton
Garth Marshall Ginder and Tracie Lynn Rebich
Tyler Ray Littler and Ciara Jordan Foldenauer
Bruce Nels Eddy and Rosalyn Sue Eddy
Christopher Luke Brungardt and Shelby Lee Sulzen
Raul Anthony Vasquez IV and Kristina Marie Desersa
Christopher Lloyd Sell and Larene Spain
Nathan Allen Ebinger and Christina Lynn Jones
Shawn George Sharkey and Mariah Ann Graff
Randy Grayson Knudson and Tennie Robin Dubry
Garrett Edwin Armann and Caitlyn Rae Valdez
Brandon Blake Waltrip and Tristy Shi Tripp Richards
Brian Joseph Stumpf and Emmalee Keele
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
Signe A. Hilde v. John L. Hilde
Cody Baudenistal v. Myrissa Marie Baudenistal
Aleece Gutierrez v. John Shannon Sappington
Emily A. Martinez v. Andy R. Martinez
Larry Lee Hanley v. Diana Yaneth Hanley
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
June 26, 2020
Boy, Kyran Evan, to Taylor Wilcox and Evan McCall, Casper
June 29, 2020
Boy, Anderson Rodger, to Taylor and Kolton Brinkerhoff, Casper
June 30, 2020
Girl, Lainey Lin, to Melinda Murphy and Scott Maestas, Casper
Girl, Francis Jo, to Anne and Andrew Wasserburger, Casper
July 1, 2020
Boy, Carter Lee, to Amanda and Matthew Hollingsworth, Casper
July 2, 2020
Boy, Julius Jay Alexander, to Dacia Cornett and Robin Noriega, Casper
Girl, Gabriella Tomasa Reign, to Dominique Coulter, Casper
Twin girls, Mary Elizabeth and Catherine Therese, to Rebecca and Brian Dever, Casper
Boy, Roman Jay Lee, to Courtney Stoner and Stephen Olinger, Casper
Girl, Maleah Brigitte, to Leilani Townsend, Casper
July 3, 2020
Boy, Elijah Lee, to Leisha Lund, Casper
Boy, Lorenzo Cayde, to Esperanza Garcia and Benjamin Smith, Casper
Boy, Branson Gordon, to Jordan Delano and Paul Brankel, Casper
July 6, 2020
Girl, Savannah Michelle Rose, to Catherine Aloisio, Casper
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!