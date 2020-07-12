You are the owner of this article.
Marriages, divorces, births
Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

Richard Aron Moore and Jennifer Rae Blaylock

Kaleb Jay Willis and Darcy Justina Phillips

Benjamin James Manasco and Karmen Colleen Allen

Matthew Donald Hubenka and Nichole Diane Bicknese

Shelton David Cagle and Brianna Taylor Million

John Clark Hardin and Lindsey Rae Svejkovsky

Timothy Jude Hammerschmitt and Rizalina Stamp

Jacob Andrew McDonald and Heather Marie Vukasin

Jacob Winton Campbell and Kristin Kaye Miller

Blair Matthew Meek and Vera Faye McGurn

Jimmie Lee Waldron and Darla Faye Short

David Keith Taylor and Alecia Marie Sullivan

Robert Charles Jenkins and Michelle Wendy Morgan

Hernan Mendez Garcia and Alissa Suzzane Wilburn

David Jean Fountain Sr., and Stephanie Ann McDaniel

Loren Cole Barber and Carmie Jo Morton

Garth Marshall Ginder and Tracie Lynn Rebich

Tyler Ray Littler and Ciara Jordan Foldenauer

Bruce Nels Eddy and Rosalyn Sue Eddy

Christopher Luke Brungardt and Shelby Lee Sulzen

Raul Anthony Vasquez IV and Kristina Marie Desersa

Christopher Lloyd Sell and Larene Spain

Nathan Allen Ebinger and Christina Lynn Jones

Shawn George Sharkey and Mariah Ann Graff

Randy Grayson Knudson and Tennie Robin Dubry

Garrett Edwin Armann and Caitlyn Rae Valdez

Brandon Blake Waltrip and Tristy Shi Tripp Richards

Brian Joseph Stumpf and Emmalee Keele

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

Signe A. Hilde v. John L. Hilde

Cody Baudenistal v. Myrissa Marie Baudenistal

Aleece Gutierrez v. John Shannon Sappington

Emily A. Martinez v. Andy R. Martinez

Larry Lee Hanley v. Diana Yaneth Hanley

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

June 26, 2020

Boy, Kyran Evan, to Taylor Wilcox and Evan McCall, Casper

June 29, 2020

Boy, Anderson Rodger, to Taylor and Kolton Brinkerhoff, Casper

June 30, 2020

Girl, Lainey Lin, to Melinda Murphy and Scott Maestas, Casper

Girl, Francis Jo, to Anne and Andrew Wasserburger, Casper

July 1, 2020

Boy, Carter Lee, to Amanda and Matthew Hollingsworth, Casper

July 2, 2020

Boy, Julius Jay Alexander, to Dacia Cornett and Robin Noriega, Casper

Girl, Gabriella Tomasa Reign, to Dominique Coulter, Casper

Twin girls, Mary Elizabeth and Catherine Therese, to Rebecca and Brian Dever, Casper

Boy, Roman Jay Lee, to Courtney Stoner and Stephen Olinger, Casper

Girl, Maleah Brigitte, to Leilani Townsend, Casper

July 3, 2020

Boy, Elijah Lee, to Leisha Lund, Casper

Boy, Lorenzo Cayde, to Esperanza Garcia and Benjamin Smith, Casper

Boy, Branson Gordon, to Jordan Delano and Paul Brankel, Casper

July 6, 2020

Girl, Savannah Michelle Rose, to Catherine Aloisio, Casper

