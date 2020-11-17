Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Kordell Michael Stone and Desha Tave Hankel
- Samuel Rene Siquerios Garcia and Emily Samantha Lopez-Garcia
- Alex James Lutz and Marissa Ann Pasion
- William Joseph Hayes and Janelle Ranee Raba
- Chad Michael Sandfort and Alexis Renee Pencak
- Alicia Marie Marler and Allen Michael Jennings
DIVORCES
CASPER — These divorces were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court.
- Chaunteau Jean Narragon v. Joshua Thomas Narragon
- Lorene Marie Piper v. Paul Edward Piper
- Tracey Allison Fraedrich v. Kira J. Fraedrich
- Vere Lesley Thomas v. Shelley True
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Nov. 3, 2020
- Twin girls, Ava Grace Nicole and Islla Eve Nicole, to Ashley Gregory, Casper
- Boy, Dylan Thomas, to Ashley and Daniel Mudder, Casper
- Girl, Ruby Ann, to Sara Christensen and James Fedje, Casper
Nov. 4, 2020
- Boy, Elijah James, to Astaysha and Logan Hewitt, Casper
Nov. 5, 2020
- Boy, Vincent Reeve, to Kayla and Victor Frias, Casper
- Girl, Hayven Ember, to Rachel Moralez and Tyler Silsby, Casper
- Girl, Margaret Ruthanne, to Sarah and Casey Coates, Casper
- Girl, Marisol Esmeralda, to Jessica O’Brien, Casper
Nov. 6, 2020
- Boy, Everett Owen, to Cassandra and Daniel Schoenwolf, Casper
Nov. 7, 2020
- Boy, Tobin Steven, to Brandi and Jeffrey Eastlund, Casper
Nov. 8, 2020
- Girl, Jaycee, to Cassy and Jacob Campbell, Casper
Nov. 9, 2020
- Girl, Kinsley Rose, to Shila Creason and Nickolas Tea, Casper
