 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriages, divorces, births
View Comments

Marriages, divorces, births

{{featured_button_text}}

MARRIAGES

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Kordell Michael Stone and Desha Tave Hankel
  • Samuel Rene Siquerios Garcia and Emily Samantha Lopez-Garcia
  • Alex James Lutz and Marissa Ann Pasion
  • William Joseph Hayes and Janelle Ranee Raba
  • Chad Michael Sandfort and Alexis Renee Pencak
  • Alicia Marie Marler and Allen Michael Jennings

DIVORCES

CASPER — These divorces were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court.

  • Chaunteau Jean Narragon v. Joshua Thomas Narragon
  • Lorene Marie Piper v. Paul Edward Piper
  • Tracey Allison Fraedrich v. Kira J. Fraedrich
  • Vere Lesley Thomas v. Shelley True

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Nov. 3, 2020

  • Twin girls, Ava Grace Nicole and Islla Eve Nicole, to Ashley Gregory, Casper
  • Boy, Dylan Thomas, to Ashley and Daniel Mudder, Casper
  • Girl, Ruby Ann, to Sara Christensen and James Fedje, Casper

Nov. 4, 2020

  • Boy, Elijah James, to Astaysha and Logan Hewitt, Casper

Nov. 5, 2020

  • Boy, Vincent Reeve, to Kayla and Victor Frias, Casper
  • Girl, Hayven Ember, to Rachel Moralez and Tyler Silsby, Casper
  • Girl, Margaret Ruthanne, to Sarah and Casey Coates, Casper
  • Girl, Marisol Esmeralda, to Jessica O’Brien, Casper

Nov. 6, 2020

  • Boy, Everett Owen, to Cassandra and Daniel Schoenwolf, Casper

Nov. 7, 2020

  • Boy, Tobin Steven, to Brandi and Jeffrey Eastlund, Casper

Nov. 8, 2020

  • Girl, Jaycee, to Cassy and Jacob Campbell, Casper

Nov. 9, 2020

  • Girl, Kinsley Rose, to Shila Creason and Nickolas Tea, Casper

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 11 and 12, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are t…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 13, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 10, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News