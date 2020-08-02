You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriages, divorces, births
View Comments

Marriages, divorces, births

{{featured_button_text}}

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Ethan Edgar Lehner and Kara Ann Dyess
  • Jordan Lane Garriott and Hannah Marie Thrutchley
  • Michael James Waltz and Peighton Lea Rizzotto
  • Ryan Edward Harrison and Allee Jordan Szewczyk
  • Jerod Eugene Ingram and Paula Sue Anderson
  • David Andrew Decker and Erin Riley Dennis
  • Jessie Adam Kler and Crystal Lynn Wiley
  • John Henry Cole II and Kristie Lee Bauer
  • Danny Dean Evans and Christine Bess Fawley
  • Gerald Lee Noel and Ginger Ann O’Brien
  • Taylor Gene Leeling and Sierra Dawn Oleson
  • Alexander Patrick Ellis Sherrow and Corina Marie Ducharme

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Mikel Kory Douglas v. Jessica Denise Martin
  • Courtnee Lynn Armstrong v. Evan Aubrey Armstrong
  • Jesse Lee Abbott v. Morgan Renee Abbott
  • Tyler Neal Schlager v. Ashley Nicole Schlager
  • Michell Elaine Kaul v. Samuel Scott Kaul
  • Clinton Wayne Keithley v. John Richard Allen
  • Kathleen Suzanne Raffensperger v. Jay Edwin Raffensperger
  • Judith Marie Robb v. Michael Ray Robb
  • Nicole Danielle Kranzler Gacke v. Matthew James Gacke
  • Michaela Francis Harkins v. Ryan Jase Harkins
  • Laiken Elizabeth Gonzalez v. Esteban Miguel Gonzalez
  • Frank Adelbert Woljevach v. Ronda Lee Woljevach
  • Clayton Wass v. Alicia Wass

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

July 18, 2020

Girl, Addison Elizabeth, to Danielle and Justin Edberg, Casper

July 20, 2020

Boy, Ryatt Edison, to Cassidy Anderson and Devon Michel, Casper

Boy, Richard (Richee) Paul, to Makalee and Robert Cobler, Casper

July 21, 2020

Girl, Emily, to Mayra Gomez, Casper

Girl, Amara Anne, to Miranda Wall and Alexander Green, Casper

Girl, Hazleigh Blake, to Landas and Ryan Lawyer, Casper

July 22, 2020

Girl, Scarlett Jade, to Dorothy and Daniel Hendricks, Casper

Girl, Elizabeth Charity, to DeAnna and Micah Maxwell, Casper

Girl, Tensley Sue, to Megan and Garrett Barton, Casper

Boy, Dean Patrick, to Jadyn and John Flynn, Glenrock

Boy, Jaxson James, to Jordin and Cody Parke, Casper

Girl, Korah LaNae, to Alexandria Maben, Casper

July 23, 2020

Boy, Graham Philip, to Molly and Brian Northrop, Casper

Girl, Jolie Rae, to Kinley and Pete Maxwell, Casper

Boy, Simon Moccasin, to Ashley and Colton Gladue, Green River

Twin boys, Colt Remington and Barrett Lee, to Amanda and Ethan Daniels, Casper

July 24, 2020

Boy, Legend Joseph-Ray, to Solana Sisneros, Casper

Girl, Emmie, to Faith and Adam Spaulding, Casper

July 25, 2020

Boy, Wyatt Selestino, to April and Cody Rosalez, Casper

Girl, Ciella Skye, to Miranda Lopez, Casper

July 26, 2020

Girl, Aubriella, to Ilia Stewart, Casper

July 27, 2020

Boy, Damion Ryan, to Katherine and Carl Amos III, Casper

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News