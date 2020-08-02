Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Ethan Edgar Lehner and Kara Ann Dyess
- Jordan Lane Garriott and Hannah Marie Thrutchley
- Michael James Waltz and Peighton Lea Rizzotto
- Ryan Edward Harrison and Allee Jordan Szewczyk
- Jerod Eugene Ingram and Paula Sue Anderson
- David Andrew Decker and Erin Riley Dennis
- Jessie Adam Kler and Crystal Lynn Wiley
- John Henry Cole II and Kristie Lee Bauer
- Danny Dean Evans and Christine Bess Fawley
- Gerald Lee Noel and Ginger Ann O’Brien
- Taylor Gene Leeling and Sierra Dawn Oleson
- Alexander Patrick Ellis Sherrow and Corina Marie Ducharme
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Mikel Kory Douglas v. Jessica Denise Martin
- Courtnee Lynn Armstrong v. Evan Aubrey Armstrong
- Jesse Lee Abbott v. Morgan Renee Abbott
- Tyler Neal Schlager v. Ashley Nicole Schlager
- Michell Elaine Kaul v. Samuel Scott Kaul
- Clinton Wayne Keithley v. John Richard Allen
- Kathleen Suzanne Raffensperger v. Jay Edwin Raffensperger
- Judith Marie Robb v. Michael Ray Robb
- Nicole Danielle Kranzler Gacke v. Matthew James Gacke
- Michaela Francis Harkins v. Ryan Jase Harkins
- Laiken Elizabeth Gonzalez v. Esteban Miguel Gonzalez
- Frank Adelbert Woljevach v. Ronda Lee Woljevach
- Clayton Wass v. Alicia Wass
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
July 18, 2020
Girl, Addison Elizabeth, to Danielle and Justin Edberg, Casper
July 20, 2020
Boy, Ryatt Edison, to Cassidy Anderson and Devon Michel, Casper
Boy, Richard (Richee) Paul, to Makalee and Robert Cobler, Casper
July 21, 2020
Girl, Emily, to Mayra Gomez, Casper
Girl, Amara Anne, to Miranda Wall and Alexander Green, Casper
Girl, Hazleigh Blake, to Landas and Ryan Lawyer, Casper
July 22, 2020
Girl, Scarlett Jade, to Dorothy and Daniel Hendricks, Casper
Girl, Elizabeth Charity, to DeAnna and Micah Maxwell, Casper
Girl, Tensley Sue, to Megan and Garrett Barton, Casper
Boy, Dean Patrick, to Jadyn and John Flynn, Glenrock
Boy, Jaxson James, to Jordin and Cody Parke, Casper
Girl, Korah LaNae, to Alexandria Maben, Casper
July 23, 2020
Boy, Graham Philip, to Molly and Brian Northrop, Casper
Girl, Jolie Rae, to Kinley and Pete Maxwell, Casper
Boy, Simon Moccasin, to Ashley and Colton Gladue, Green River
Twin boys, Colt Remington and Barrett Lee, to Amanda and Ethan Daniels, Casper
July 24, 2020
Boy, Legend Joseph-Ray, to Solana Sisneros, Casper
Girl, Emmie, to Faith and Adam Spaulding, Casper
July 25, 2020
Boy, Wyatt Selestino, to April and Cody Rosalez, Casper
Girl, Ciella Skye, to Miranda Lopez, Casper
July 26, 2020
Girl, Aubriella, to Ilia Stewart, Casper
July 27, 2020
Boy, Damion Ryan, to Katherine and Carl Amos III, Casper
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!