Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Isaac John Gaddis and Alexys Kristine Arnold
- Gary Michael Bacon and Shanda Denise Garner
- Conrad Vernon Mondle Jr., and Shelli Lorraine French
- Samuel Wesley Taylor and Rozanna Don Harper
- Shane Douglas Kramer and Nicole Ramos
- Zachary Peter Schlotman and Haley Marie Cooper
- Vernon Clarence Curtis and Judith Dianne Key
- Christopher Lloyd Krogh and Sheila Marie Grass
Divorces
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County between February 22, 2021, and April 12, 2021, and released by the Natrona County Clerk of District Court’s office on April 16, 2021.
- Amber L. Battista Olson v. Michael Thayne Olson
- Tiffany Marie Hyatt v. Cage Austin Hyatt
- Stacy P. Pearson v. Rodney P. Pearson
- James Smith v. Barbara Smith
- Haylee Michelle Sjostrom v. Ryelan C. Sjostrom
- Hunter Allen Delano v. Rashan Alysse Delano
- Charlotte Ann Frizzell v. William Ray Vines
- Mikel Shaine Mckee v. Christina Evelyn Marie Mckee
- Ronald Evan Petrossi v. Tina Marie Long
- Talia L. Park v. Jason Lee Park
- Lena Jane Mares v. Wilelminia Jeanette Longtine
- Isabel Karely Reyes v. Houston Reyes
- Ashley Kathleen Chintala v. Adam Christopher Chintala
- Kesha Lynn Giles v. Cody Block Giles
- Nakeisha Marie Shaw v. Ryan Matthew Gracey
- Kaylin Nancy Romberger v. Austin Wayne Romberger
- Kevin Ray Kelly v. Elizabeth L. Friday Kelly
- Shawna Santistevan v. Michael Santistevan
- Roy Lee Roberson v. Susan Renea Roberson
- Brandon S. Dickinson v. Krista L. Dickinson
- Erin Elizabeth Jarboe v. Eric Shawn Allen
- Everett Dean Counts v. Danae Paige Buff Counts
- Zachary Cole v. Mattea Lynn Heidrich
- Ariel Marie Ballard v. Jesse James Ballard
- Mary Alessa Ward v. Jeremiah Henry Ward
- Randall E. Colpitts v. Grace Ann Colpitts
- Kelli Lynn Frear v. David Matthew Frear
- Joseph Brian Pulsipher v. Morgan Cheyenne Gratton Pulsipher
- Tonya Rae Newsome v. Norman Scott Newsome
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
April 5, 2021
- Girl, Sigrid, to Paula and Jonathan Reimers, Casper
- Girl, Tamsin Alice Lynn, to Marlena Massmann Bachler and Gerald Bachler
April 6, 2021
- Girl, Oakleigh Ann, to MacKenzie and Wilson Watson, Casper
- Boy, Oliver, to Brinna Nichols, Casper
April 7, 2021
- Girl, Emily Kay, to Colleen and Dillon Ferguson, Casper
- Girl, Alexandria Elise, to Theresa and Tyler Enders, Casper
- Boy, Kolter Dale, to Madelyn Frazier and Nathan Sandoval, Casper
April 9, 2021
- Girl, Harley Patricia, to Alexandria Wintermote and Joshua Schultz, Glenrock