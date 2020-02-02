You are the owner of this article.
Marriages, divorces, births
Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Dillan Jon Balster and Rianna Rae Cisneros
  • Andres Ariel Aguilar and Ashley Ann Drollinger
  • Braden Jess Boner and Amanda Dawn Bouissey
  • Stefan Turner Hiatt and Cheyanne Marie Balster
  • Adam Lewis Halvorsen and Shannon Louise Freeburn

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Natalie Anne Bacon v. Gary Michael Bacon
  • Melissa L. Mason v. Calvin Wayne Mason
  • Javier Valdez v. Martha Alejandra Mendez
  • Dolly Joan Tubridy v. Gregory Allen Tubridy
  • Angelique Dawn Armijo v. Sarah Jessica Armijo
  • Chelsea B. West v. Gareth Samuel West
  • Amy Elizabeth Wilhelms v. Matthew John Wilhelms
  • Sara Lee Woodward v. Michael Duwane Woodward

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Jan. 21, 2020

Boy, Arrow Michael, to JaNae and Ryan Limmer, Casper

Jan. 22, 2020

Boy, Hudson Matthew, to Ashley and Jared Little Crow, Casper

Boy, Easton Tye, to Paige and Nelson Harmon, Casper

Jan. 23, 2020

Girl, Kimora KyleeSue, to Lilyann Warden and Damion Espinosa, Casper

Boy, Roy Scott, to Melissa Baker and Ryan Olsen, Casper

Jan. 24, 2020

Boy, Bodie Howard, to Aubrey and Joseph Patterson, Casper

Jan. 25, 2020

Boy, Mateo Ulysses, to Esmeralda Coss and Raul Morales, Casper

Girl, Sidney Eileen, to Jennifer and Samuel Blakeslee, Casper

