Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Dillan Jon Balster and Rianna Rae Cisneros
- Andres Ariel Aguilar and Ashley Ann Drollinger
- Braden Jess Boner and Amanda Dawn Bouissey
- Stefan Turner Hiatt and Cheyanne Marie Balster
- Adam Lewis Halvorsen and Shannon Louise Freeburn
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Natalie Anne Bacon v. Gary Michael Bacon
- Melissa L. Mason v. Calvin Wayne Mason
- Javier Valdez v. Martha Alejandra Mendez
- Dolly Joan Tubridy v. Gregory Allen Tubridy
- Angelique Dawn Armijo v. Sarah Jessica Armijo
- Chelsea B. West v. Gareth Samuel West
- Amy Elizabeth Wilhelms v. Matthew John Wilhelms
- Sara Lee Woodward v. Michael Duwane Woodward
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Jan. 21, 2020
Boy, Arrow Michael, to JaNae and Ryan Limmer, Casper
Jan. 22, 2020
Boy, Hudson Matthew, to Ashley and Jared Little Crow, Casper
Boy, Easton Tye, to Paige and Nelson Harmon, Casper
Jan. 23, 2020
Girl, Kimora KyleeSue, to Lilyann Warden and Damion Espinosa, Casper
Boy, Roy Scott, to Melissa Baker and Ryan Olsen, Casper
Jan. 24, 2020
Boy, Bodie Howard, to Aubrey and Joseph Patterson, Casper
Jan. 25, 2020
Boy, Mateo Ulysses, to Esmeralda Coss and Raul Morales, Casper
Girl, Sidney Eileen, to Jennifer and Samuel Blakeslee, Casper