Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Morgan Douglas Haines and Heather Lynn Conaway
- Kenneth Christopher Wagoner and Jessica Leigh Bachert
- Daniel James Bliss and Amber Lynn Johnson
- James Kent Baker and Kara Lianne Beatty
- James Eric Myers and Naomi Grace Cooper
- Luis Joe Romero and Alicia Marie Green
- Brian William Olsen and Dorothea Renee Ramos
- Abderrahim Ramdi and Nicole Marie Shugart
- Ryan Bruce Moyer and Deborah Kay Thomas
- Daryl Wayne Jennings and Staci Lynn Damm
- Mitulkumar Amrutbhai Chaudhari and Keyla Danetti Salazar
- Bryson Roger Peel and Sasha Elaine Dehnert Story
- Alfonso Reyes Ortiz and Iris Yulissa Briseno-Chairez
- Brandon James Smrstick and Karlee Elaine Von Savoye
- Garrett Duane Buckert and Amanda Rae Lange
- Justin LD Grimm and Nicole Elizabeth Bacus
- Armando Rosales Estrada and Ignaca Sanchez de Rosales
- Joshua Roland Remillong and Tawnya Lee Wray
- Brenton Reece Mitchell and Alecia Nicole Lingren
- Louis Jesus Sanchez and Melissa Rae Sanchez
- Colby James Tipton and Hardeep Sohi
- Thomas Michael Ellbogen and Elizabeth Alexandra Baron
- Ryan Joseph Hernandez and Meranda Julia Durnez
- Omar Enriquez Martinez and Alyssa Marie Fordyce
- Timothy Nelson Iverson and Courtney Paige Raymond
- Kerry Michael Flott and Jeannie Marie Sheldon
- Cesar Raul Chavez and Maria de Lourdes Barrientos Preciado
- Richard Oliver Burridge and Averyona Jane Devries
- Christopher Roplo Benabise and Kristie Marie Vega
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Gloria Lynn Baker v. Richard Julian Szekely
- William Frederick Patterson v. Erica Marie Patterson
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Dec. 31, 2019
Girl, Danielle Aelin, to Taelir and Darrell Demas, Casper
Jan. 3, 2020
Girl, Elivia Lee, to Caroline Daniels
Boy, Logan Hernandez, to Lauren Menter and Juan Hernandez, Casper
Jan. 4, 2020
Boy, Turner Rush, to Veronica Turner and Joshua Mietz, Casper
Boy, Oliver Kenneth, to Jessica Dresser and Kasey Guenther, Casper
Jan. 6, 2020
Boy, Lennox, to Lyndsy and Zachary Ley, Casper