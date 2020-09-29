Marriages, Divorces, Births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Scott Daniel Guenther and Cassandra Nichole Townsend
- Max Douglas Shepherd and Heather Renee Flowers
- Georges Michel Karaouni Jr., and Aimee Vanessa Kidd
- Kenneth Ralph Laplant and Autumn Anastacia Davidson
- Christopher Karl Haley and Megan Nichole Smith
- Alexander Scott Irby and Vanessa Herrera
- William Thomas Bohannon and Allissanna Elizabeth Ketcham
- Tommie Morrel Butler Jr., and Malaya Rebenque Durolfo
- Jeffrey James Zenisek and Stacy Michelle Sniels
- Trevor Ryan Wagstaff and Megan Shelby Reiff
- Dillon Ray Spaulding and Chanda Laycee Levandowski
- Clarence Charles DeSersa and Elizabeth MJ Meeks Bynum
- Derek Steven Wilson and Anna Danielle Borofsky
- Austin James Prentice and Michelle Sara Brown
- Ty Robert Holaday and Jessica Rose Murrain
- Ryan McDevitt and Stephanie Elizabeth Weston
- Dustin Nile Gross and Lacey Dawn Phillips
- Robert Rossin IV and Robyn Ashley Harbison
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Allura Xylia Maria Evans v. Trey Richmond Evans
- Iris Lanell Arnold v. Johnny Russell Meyer Jr.
- Brooklyn Marie Barber v. Levi Wayne Barber
- Wendy Marie Fare v. Stephen Karl Fare
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Sept. 10, 2020
- Boy, Dayton Buck, to Kallie Izatt and Clayton Roberts, Casper
Sept. 14, 2020
- Boy, Zachary Tyler, to Philip Parkinson, Casper
Sept. 15, 2020
- Girl, Skyla Ellis-Loren, to Corina and Alexander Sherrow, Casper
- Boy, Kolby James, to Alecia and Sterling Scolari, Casper
Sept. 17, 2020
- Girl, Myra Rose, to Emily and Patrick Cosner, Casper
- Boy, Carson Lee, to Kaylee and Christopher Taylor, Casper
Sept. 18, 2020
- Boy, Elliot Keith, to Rachele and Courtney Boring, Casper
- Girl, Dani Zephyr, to Raven and Rocky Kwasny, Casper
- Boy, Lance Phu Leroy, to Julie and Toan Oliver, Casper
- Boy, Paul Raymond, to Kathleen and Tommy Mitchell, Casper
Sept. 20, 2020
- Girl, Amara Elaine, to Kirsten Roberts and Bryce Osborne, Casper
