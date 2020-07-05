Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Luis Silvestre Gomez and Amanda Heather Asay
- Kevin Jay Kleinhesselink and Melissa Ann Miller
- Samuel Curtis Spencer and Megaera Dean Watterson Gosnell
- Rockie Lee Hoskinson and Christina Kay Gerlock
- Jason Adam Sliman and Pamela Renee Bricker
- Jeremy James Baca and Amber Kay Stewart
- Connor Kodey Bateman and Isobel Marie Boreen
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
Hector Moreno Galvan v. Claudia J. Moreno Cisneros
Billy Liska v. Angella Mary Liska
James Christopher Wallace v. Rebecca Grace Wallace
Christian Lawrence Carlsen v. Carol Fay Carlsen
Jared Paul Serres v. Ashley Lea Serres
Jade Selna Slaymaker v. Jamie Lee Slaymaker
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
June 22, 2020
- Girl, Millie Mae, to Makayla Beach and Todd Stringham, Casper
June 23, 2020
- Boy, Eli Hudson, to Meagan Weaver, Casper
- Girl, Evelyn Renee, to Sarah and Jacob Thompson, Casper
- Girl, Aeris Ramona, to Stephanie DePalmer and Heath Van Tol, Casper
- Boy, Dayton Michael, to Serenity Johnson and Derek DeGuzman, Casper
- Boy, Christian Anton II, to Ashlee and Christian Ahlers, Casper
June 24, 2020
- Girl, Rachael Elisabeth Danielle, to Shaina Dominquez and Bradley LaPlatney, Casper
- Girl, Lorelei Jean, to Amber and Michael Brainard, Casper
June 26, 2020
- Girl, Marleigh Louise, to Tamara and Tyrel Duncan, Casper
- Boy, Kyran Evan, to Taylor Wilcox, Casper
June 28, 2020
- Boy, Douglas Michael, to Kelly Bailey and John Egan Jr., Casper
- Girl, Olivia, to Amanda and Andre Paxton, Casper
June 29, 2020
Girl, Kamari Kay, to Samantha Koehn and Korey Downing, Casper
