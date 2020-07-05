You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriages, divorces, births
View Comments

Marriages, divorces, births

{{featured_button_text}}

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Luis Silvestre Gomez and Amanda Heather Asay
  • Kevin Jay Kleinhesselink and Melissa Ann Miller
  • Samuel Curtis Spencer and Megaera Dean Watterson Gosnell
  • Rockie Lee Hoskinson and Christina Kay Gerlock
  • Jason Adam Sliman and Pamela Renee Bricker
  • Jeremy James Baca and Amber Kay Stewart
  • Connor Kodey Bateman and Isobel Marie Boreen

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

Hector Moreno Galvan v. Claudia J. Moreno Cisneros

Billy Liska v. Angella Mary Liska

James Christopher Wallace v. Rebecca Grace Wallace

Christian Lawrence Carlsen v. Carol Fay Carlsen

Jared Paul Serres v. Ashley Lea Serres

Jade Selna Slaymaker v. Jamie Lee Slaymaker

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

June 22, 2020

  • Girl, Millie Mae, to Makayla Beach and Todd Stringham, Casper

June 23, 2020

  • Boy, Eli Hudson, to Meagan Weaver, Casper
  • Girl, Evelyn Renee, to Sarah and Jacob Thompson, Casper
  • Girl, Aeris Ramona, to Stephanie DePalmer and Heath Van Tol, Casper
  • Boy, Dayton Michael, to Serenity Johnson and Derek DeGuzman, Casper
  • Boy, Christian Anton II, to Ashlee and Christian Ahlers, Casper

June 24, 2020

  • Girl, Rachael Elisabeth Danielle, to Shaina Dominquez and Bradley LaPlatney, Casper
  • Girl, Lorelei Jean, to Amber and Michael Brainard, Casper

June 26, 2020

  • Girl, Marleigh Louise, to Tamara and Tyrel Duncan, Casper
  • Boy, Kyran Evan, to Taylor Wilcox, Casper

June 28, 2020

  • Boy, Douglas Michael, to Kelly Bailey and John Egan Jr., Casper
  • Girl, Olivia, to Amanda and Andre Paxton, Casper

June 29, 2020

Girl, Kamari Kay, to Samantha Koehn and Korey Downing, Casper

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 27, 28 and 29, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News