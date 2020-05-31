You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriages, divorces, births
View Comments

Marriages, divorces, births

{{featured_button_text}}

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Cabot Lance Peden and Herlly Yohanna Camacho Bastidas

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Brett Henry Schneider v. Cynthia Kay Schneider
  • Nicole Marie Wilson v. Robert James Wilson
  • Marilyn Faye Osse v. John Michael Osse
  • Shanomi Cheyona Gant v. Joseph Gant Jr.
  • Michael Carrothers v. Anastasia Carothers
  • Lauren Christine Reimer v. Thomas Anthony Reimer Jr.
  • Kevin Gregory Maston v. Kristen Leigh Maston

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

May 18, 2020

Girl, Alianna Rose Reinhardt, to Gina McKinney and Hunter Bedsaul, Casper

Boy, Alexander Cameron, to Andrea Hendryx and Christopher Hick, Casper

May 19, 2020

Boy, Hendrix Lee, to Patricia and Colten Harns, Casper

Boy, Quincy William, to Jamie Walsh and Eric Reisdorff, Casper

Girl, Shyanne Rose, to Shaylen and Matthew Young, Casper

Girl, Brynlee Marie, to McKenzie and Travis Shrum, Casper

May 21, 2020

Boy, David Augustine, to Mary-Lynn and Curtis Schulz, Casper

Boy, Ashton Lane, to Ashley Walks and Jack Blomberg, Casper

May 22, 2020

Boy, Leo James, to Brook and Casey Schell, Casper

Boy, Kason Lee, to Jennifer and Travis Savage, Evansville

May 23, 2020

Boy, Hunter Joseph, to Caitlin and Jonathon Sandrey, Casper

Girl, Sawyer Jaymes, to Lyndsey and Lee Iberlin, Casper

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 23, 24, 25, and 26, 2020. Along with the inmates’ nam…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 27 and 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are th…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 20 and 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News