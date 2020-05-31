Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Cabot Lance Peden and Herlly Yohanna Camacho Bastidas
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Brett Henry Schneider v. Cynthia Kay Schneider
- Nicole Marie Wilson v. Robert James Wilson
- Marilyn Faye Osse v. John Michael Osse
- Shanomi Cheyona Gant v. Joseph Gant Jr.
- Michael Carrothers v. Anastasia Carothers
- Lauren Christine Reimer v. Thomas Anthony Reimer Jr.
- Kevin Gregory Maston v. Kristen Leigh Maston
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
May 18, 2020
Girl, Alianna Rose Reinhardt, to Gina McKinney and Hunter Bedsaul, Casper
Boy, Alexander Cameron, to Andrea Hendryx and Christopher Hick, Casper
May 19, 2020
Boy, Hendrix Lee, to Patricia and Colten Harns, Casper
Boy, Quincy William, to Jamie Walsh and Eric Reisdorff, Casper
Girl, Shyanne Rose, to Shaylen and Matthew Young, Casper
Girl, Brynlee Marie, to McKenzie and Travis Shrum, Casper
May 21, 2020
Boy, David Augustine, to Mary-Lynn and Curtis Schulz, Casper
Boy, Ashton Lane, to Ashley Walks and Jack Blomberg, Casper
May 22, 2020
Boy, Leo James, to Brook and Casey Schell, Casper
Boy, Kason Lee, to Jennifer and Travis Savage, Evansville
May 23, 2020
Boy, Hunter Joseph, to Caitlin and Jonathon Sandrey, Casper
Girl, Sawyer Jaymes, to Lyndsey and Lee Iberlin, Casper
