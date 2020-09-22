Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Elioenai Perez Chacon v. Heidi Julissa Noguera Vega
- Todd Alan Condelario v. Jessica Beth McMahan
- Christian Daniel Coulter v. Sheyla Cristina Leiva Cabrera
- Christopher Thomas Frederiksen v. Terina Mirae Thompson
- Ryan David Gleason v. Lexi Michelle Smiley
- James Alan Hinds v. Celie Janaye Smith
- Mark Douglas Ketcham v. Kimberly Dyan Estes
- Marselle Renee Koepp v. Amy Anne Sorensen
- John Dax Kovach v. Shalyn Crystal Anderson
- Joshua Michael Lindsey v. Elizabeth Renae Aho
- Justin Wayne Longtine v. Lisa Nicole Melloh
- Frank Vincent Martinez Jr. v. Ashley Ladean Lynch
- Melvin James Miller v. Kerri Ann Bergner
- Merritt Lavern Monnier v. Anita Cheong Ross
- Colton Thomas Morris v. Maranda Lynn Taylor-Windsor
- Michael Andrew Rettinghouse v. Lilly Ann Tomphson
- Ryan Christopher Roth v. Paige Jillian Bailey
- Damian Ray Rushton v. Cheyenne Nicole Altizer
- Ross Fairchild Wallis v. Jennifer Ann Swan
DIVORCE
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Nichole Marie Davis v. Ronald Davis Jr.
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Aug. 23, 2020
- Girl, Paizleigh Lynn-Marie, to Janessa Scharpe, Casper
Sept. 1, 2020
- Boy, Carter Lynn, to Aimee Bennett and Brandon Herdt, Casper
- Girl, Grace Christine, to Autumn Simpson and Jacob Peterson, Casper
Sept. 2, 2020
- Girl, Kynleigh Patricia, to Cori and Bryant Ruff, Casper
- Girl, Bethany Sky, to Hope Barrett and Kevin DeSchneau Jr., Casper
- Boy, Bennett, to Sidney and Joel Boothe, Casper
- Boy, Jasper Reed, to Charleigh and Travis White, Casper
Sept. 3, 2020
- Boy, Kayson Kade, to Felicity and Josh Wheeler, Casper
- Girl, Ava Marie, to Jillian and Jarrett Wilson, Casper
Sept. 6, 2020
- Girl, Benjamin James, to Janine and Rich Albert, Casper
- Girl, Kamdyn Rose, to April and Justin Canaday, Casper
Sept. 8, 2020
- Boy, William Dearis, to Cassandra and Sean Ukele, Casper
Sept. 10, 2020
- Boy, Richard Lee, to Shelby Kukura, Casper
Sept. 11, 2020
- Boy, Bentley David, to Laura Rapier and Royden Mehrer, Casper
- Girl, Solveig Rose, to Lindsey and Omar Bermejo, Casper
Sept. 12, 2020
- Boy, Bodhi Canyon, to Kimberly and Seth LeBeau, Casper
Sept. 13, 2020
- Girl, Leighton Jo, to Jeanne and Sergio Mendivil, Casper
- Boy, Issac, to Abigail Helms Crawford, Casper
- Boy, Bennett, to Baylee Smith and Shawn McCormick, Casper
Sept. 14, 2020
- Girl, Sydney Marie, to Jaquline and Daniel Harshfield, Casper
- Boy, Ronan Maverick, to Elizabeth and Jace Schwartzkopf, Casper
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!