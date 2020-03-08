You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriages, divorces, births
View Comments

Marriages, divorces, births

{{featured_button_text}}

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Nathaniel Michael Barella and Chauntel Marie Ring
  • James Michael Lancaster and Tara Sue VanGrinsven
  • Wayne Adam Brown-Thomas and Brittany LeAnn Johnson
  • Cody Raymond Dodge and Katharine Marie Chester
  • Dale Clifford Sipp Jr., and Janet Lynn Garriott

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • James Daniel Tewes v. Syvannah Lynne Tewes
  • Becky Alisa Nartey v. Alexander Claude Nartey
  • Vicki Womack Stamp v. Robert Carl Stamp
  • Kandi Sue Tilton v. Guillermo Gonzalez Madrigal
  • Tara Santistevan Blackwell v. Kenneth Wayan Blackwell
  • Francis Beaugureau v. Brittney Ann Beaugureau
  • Andrea Lujan-Stankus v. Ronald Kenneth Stankus
  • Jill Elisabeth Vance v. Jonathen Michael Vance
  • Kirk Edward Dawson v. Kimberly Ann Dawson
  • Ann M. Ernst v. Guy D. Cabral
  • Balta Anton Padilla v. Sharon Ruth Farley

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Feb. 24, 2020

Boy, Cuyler David, to Ashley and Garrett Hill, Casper

Girl, Elizabeth Jolene, to Amandie and Scott Campbell, Casper

Boy, Hayes Taylor, to Cheyanne and Stefan Hiatt, Casper

Feb. 25, 2020

Boy, Brodyn Kelly, to Kelcie and Seth Burstad, Casper

Boy, Emmanuel Adamos Casimiro Jaimes, to Brittany and Anthony Stanford, Casper

Feb. 26, 2020

Boy, Jaxtyn Eric, to Brittani and Travis Higgins, Casper

Twins, boy and girl, Kade James and Madeline Jennings, to Lily and Shawn Patton, Casper

Feb. 27, 2020

Girl, Ember Jasmine, to Jasmine and Ethan Coursen, Casper

Feb. 28, 2020

Boy, Ethan Bean, to Naya Turner, Casper

March 2, 2020

Boy, Griffin Earl, to Grace and Ridje Fus, Casper

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 29, March 1 and 2, 2020. Along with the inmates’…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 26, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 3, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News