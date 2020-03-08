Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Nathaniel Michael Barella and Chauntel Marie Ring
- James Michael Lancaster and Tara Sue VanGrinsven
- Wayne Adam Brown-Thomas and Brittany LeAnn Johnson
- Cody Raymond Dodge and Katharine Marie Chester
- Dale Clifford Sipp Jr., and Janet Lynn Garriott
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- James Daniel Tewes v. Syvannah Lynne Tewes
- Becky Alisa Nartey v. Alexander Claude Nartey
- Vicki Womack Stamp v. Robert Carl Stamp
- Kandi Sue Tilton v. Guillermo Gonzalez Madrigal
- Tara Santistevan Blackwell v. Kenneth Wayan Blackwell
- Francis Beaugureau v. Brittney Ann Beaugureau
- Andrea Lujan-Stankus v. Ronald Kenneth Stankus
- Jill Elisabeth Vance v. Jonathen Michael Vance
- Kirk Edward Dawson v. Kimberly Ann Dawson
- Ann M. Ernst v. Guy D. Cabral
- Balta Anton Padilla v. Sharon Ruth Farley
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Feb. 24, 2020
Boy, Cuyler David, to Ashley and Garrett Hill, Casper
Girl, Elizabeth Jolene, to Amandie and Scott Campbell, Casper
Boy, Hayes Taylor, to Cheyanne and Stefan Hiatt, Casper
Feb. 25, 2020
Boy, Brodyn Kelly, to Kelcie and Seth Burstad, Casper
Boy, Emmanuel Adamos Casimiro Jaimes, to Brittany and Anthony Stanford, Casper
Feb. 26, 2020
Boy, Jaxtyn Eric, to Brittani and Travis Higgins, Casper
Twins, boy and girl, Kade James and Madeline Jennings, to Lily and Shawn Patton, Casper
Feb. 27, 2020
Girl, Ember Jasmine, to Jasmine and Ethan Coursen, Casper
Feb. 28, 2020
Boy, Ethan Bean, to Naya Turner, Casper
March 2, 2020
Boy, Griffin Earl, to Grace and Ridje Fus, Casper