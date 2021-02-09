Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Gregory Alan Killoran and Dakota Lynn Cole
- Aarron Allen James Lavering and Jennifer Lynn Osborne
- Andrew Ryan Rickert and Kayla Sue Davis
- Terry Jacob Vollmar and Amy Marie Chambers
- James Edward Cash Jr., and Bonney Ellen Proctor
- Jonathan Michael Kemper and Sabrina Lee Foreman
- John Michael Saulsbury and Kirsten Lynn Soehn
- Alex Duane Elliott and Mindy Nichole Lawrence
Divorces
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court. All divorces filed and granted are public record and are printed as such.
- Marsha Lynn Allen v. Jeffery Allen
- Lynn Elizabeth Neuberger v. George Phillip Neuberger
- Danny Ray Jones v. Joy Annette Jones
- Jessica Danielle Myra Hermon v. Phillip Anthony Hermon
- Hannah N. Williams v. Dalton Dale Williams
- Leslie Nicole Mcintosh v. Donald Ray Mcintosh
- Amber Jean McCain v. Chris Glenn McCain
- Jane S. Young v. Hampton M. Young Jr.
- Robert Edward Falber v. Melissa P. Falber
- Brian Michael Heninger v. Adrionna Emily Heninger
- Joshua Charles Crook v. Deidra Lynn Crook
- Sara R. Johnson v. Nicholas Johnson
- Jennifer Ann Sutherland v. Shawn Claude Bishop
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Jan. 26, 2021
- Boy, Brexton, to Shyanne French and Austin Hodgins, Casper
- Boy, Beau Edwards, Brittnee and Wade Ditton Jr., Casper
- Boy, Barrett, to Madison and Travis Mayhew, Casper
Jan. 27, 2021
- Girl, Ryleigh June Eloise, to Bailey and Forrest Casebolt, Casper
Jan. 29, 2021
- Girl, Emery Louise, to Erin and Robert Graham, Casper
Jan. 31, 2021
- Girl, Emma Noelle, to Rebecca Wasson and Skyler McClintic, Casper
