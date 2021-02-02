 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriages, divorces, births
View Comments

Marriages, divorces, births

{{featured_button_text}}

Marriages

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Adam Clay Ashurst and Allison Elise Doherty
  • Joshua Nathaniel McDonald and Breanna Grace Simmons
  • Levi Wayne Muncy and Hailey Kathleen Egan

Divorces

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court. All divorces filed and granted are public record and are printed as such.

  • Andrew James Branson v. Shelby Marie Branson
  • Tyrone Bert Robertson v. Michelle Ann Robertson
  • Cody Ross Canada v. Charlene Canada
  • Charity Noelle Masters v. Donald James Masters
  • Jessie Ray Hartford v. Crystal Lynn Hartford
  • Stephanie Rodriguez v. Daniel Rodriguez
  • Jennifer Lynn Obert v. Justyn Jack Obert
  • Nathan Scott Lanham v. Anastasiia Lenny Lanham
  • Eric A. Dodge v. Jeanie L. Dodge
  • Venessa Yoosook v. Hendrik Iverson
  • Penny Lynn Kuykendall v. Russell Allen Kuykendal

Births

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Jan. 18, 2021

  • Boy, Rylenn L., to Aryn Hedquist and Lennace Miller, Casper
  • Boy, Jack Victor, to Pia and Morgan Notestine, Casper

Jan. 19, 2021

  • Girl, Remington Sage, to Ashlee and Zachery Lowndes, Casper
  • Boy, Breckyn Winfield, to Katelyn and Jeremiah Nation, Casper

Jan. 20, 2021

  • Girl, Olivia, to Christina Welty and James Halstead, Casper
  • Boy, Maxwell Gene, to Katie Wilcox and Shadron Petersen, Casper

Jan. 21, 2021

  • Girl, Emberly Rose, to Nicole Dort and Zane Van Orden, Casper

Jan. 22, 2021

  • Girl, Amelia Rose, to Chelsea West and Raymond Ramirez, Casper

Jan. 23, 2021

  • Boy, Andryx Koe Marshall, to Acacia Boyes, Casper
  • Boy, Christopher Daniel, to Ariel Ramirez, Casper
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 23, 24, and 25, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names a…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 29, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 26, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News