Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Adam Clay Ashurst and Allison Elise Doherty
- Joshua Nathaniel McDonald and Breanna Grace Simmons
- Levi Wayne Muncy and Hailey Kathleen Egan
Divorces
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court. All divorces filed and granted are public record and are printed as such.
- Andrew James Branson v. Shelby Marie Branson
- Tyrone Bert Robertson v. Michelle Ann Robertson
- Cody Ross Canada v. Charlene Canada
- Charity Noelle Masters v. Donald James Masters
- Jessie Ray Hartford v. Crystal Lynn Hartford
- Stephanie Rodriguez v. Daniel Rodriguez
- Jennifer Lynn Obert v. Justyn Jack Obert
- Nathan Scott Lanham v. Anastasiia Lenny Lanham
- Eric A. Dodge v. Jeanie L. Dodge
- Venessa Yoosook v. Hendrik Iverson
- Penny Lynn Kuykendall v. Russell Allen Kuykendal
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Jan. 18, 2021
- Boy, Rylenn L., to Aryn Hedquist and Lennace Miller, Casper
- Boy, Jack Victor, to Pia and Morgan Notestine, Casper
Jan. 19, 2021
- Girl, Remington Sage, to Ashlee and Zachery Lowndes, Casper
- Boy, Breckyn Winfield, to Katelyn and Jeremiah Nation, Casper
Jan. 20, 2021
- Girl, Olivia, to Christina Welty and James Halstead, Casper
- Boy, Maxwell Gene, to Katie Wilcox and Shadron Petersen, Casper
Jan. 21, 2021
- Girl, Emberly Rose, to Nicole Dort and Zane Van Orden, Casper
Jan. 22, 2021
- Girl, Amelia Rose, to Chelsea West and Raymond Ramirez, Casper
Jan. 23, 2021
- Boy, Andryx Koe Marshall, to Acacia Boyes, Casper
- Boy, Christopher Daniel, to Ariel Ramirez, Casper