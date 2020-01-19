You are the owner of this article.
Marriages, divorces, births
Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Sean Michael Donnelly and Kelcey Leigh Harvell
  • Nathaniel Seth Jordan and Mikayla Alexandra Carper
  • Justin Bradley Birthisel and Courtney Johnna Ensminger
  • Dale Leonard Miller and Ronda Danaue Lambert
  • Richard Allen Dvarishkis and Gena Kay Coggins

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Gloria Lynn Baker v. Richard Julian Szekely
  • Kristye L. Gault v. Michael R. Gault
  • William Frederick Patterson v. Erica Marie Patterson
  • Cassandra Kay McAulay v. Jesse Ray McAulay
  • Misty Dawn Bailey v. Ariel Skye Hovet Bailey

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Dec. 13, 2019

Boy, Ayden Amaru, to Morgan Miller and Michael Merritt, Casper

Dec. 26, 2019

Boy, Sylas Ray, to Morgan Merritt and Timithay Turnbow, Casper

Dec. 27, 2019

Girl, Taylee Jo, to Laurie and Aaron Shaffer, Casper

Girl, Lucia Noelle, to Courtney and Steven Reynolds, Casper

Dec. 30, 2019

Boy, Theo Riley, to Erica and Austin Rude, Casper

Dec. 31, 2019

Girl, Eliza Marie, to Sarah and Josh Terry, Casper

Jan. 3, 2020

Girl, Aurora Violet Anne, to Ciara Bennett, Casper

Jan. 5, 2020

Girl, Emersyn Kaye, to Cecilea and Quinton Hansford, Casper

Jan. 6, 2020

Boy, Weston Kevan, to Nichole and Aadam Swanson, Casper

Girl, Roxas Marie-Ann, to Bianca Islas and Tyler Emerson, Casper

Jan. 8, 2020

Girl, Meadow Jae, to Paige Defriece and Manuel Mendez, Casper

Boy, Jayden James, to Breeanna Peterson and David Robertson, Casper

Boy, Aiden Fender, to Katherine and Blaine McMurtrey, Casper

Boy, Julian Shore, to Shandy Bates, Casper

Jan. 10, 2020

Girl, Emma Lynne, to Josalyn Schlappe and Travis Nelson, Casper

Girl, Gabriella Marie, to Marie Paulsen and Julio Gonzalez, Casper

Jan. 12, 2020

Boy, Daxton Dean, to Alanha Osseiran and Dawson Smith, Casper

Girl, Samantha Sue, to Susan and Adam Milmont, Casper

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

