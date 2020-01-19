Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Sean Michael Donnelly and Kelcey Leigh Harvell
- Nathaniel Seth Jordan and Mikayla Alexandra Carper
- Justin Bradley Birthisel and Courtney Johnna Ensminger
- Dale Leonard Miller and Ronda Danaue Lambert
- Richard Allen Dvarishkis and Gena Kay Coggins
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Gloria Lynn Baker v. Richard Julian Szekely
- Kristye L. Gault v. Michael R. Gault
- William Frederick Patterson v. Erica Marie Patterson
- Cassandra Kay McAulay v. Jesse Ray McAulay
- Misty Dawn Bailey v. Ariel Skye Hovet Bailey
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Dec. 13, 2019
Boy, Ayden Amaru, to Morgan Miller and Michael Merritt, Casper
Dec. 26, 2019
Boy, Sylas Ray, to Morgan Merritt and Timithay Turnbow, Casper
Dec. 27, 2019
Girl, Taylee Jo, to Laurie and Aaron Shaffer, Casper
Girl, Lucia Noelle, to Courtney and Steven Reynolds, Casper
Dec. 30, 2019
Boy, Theo Riley, to Erica and Austin Rude, Casper
Dec. 31, 2019
Girl, Eliza Marie, to Sarah and Josh Terry, Casper
Jan. 3, 2020
Girl, Aurora Violet Anne, to Ciara Bennett, Casper
Jan. 5, 2020
Girl, Emersyn Kaye, to Cecilea and Quinton Hansford, Casper
Jan. 6, 2020
Boy, Weston Kevan, to Nichole and Aadam Swanson, Casper
Girl, Roxas Marie-Ann, to Bianca Islas and Tyler Emerson, Casper
Jan. 8, 2020
Girl, Meadow Jae, to Paige Defriece and Manuel Mendez, Casper
Boy, Jayden James, to Breeanna Peterson and David Robertson, Casper
Boy, Aiden Fender, to Katherine and Blaine McMurtrey, Casper
Boy, Julian Shore, to Shandy Bates, Casper
Jan. 10, 2020
Girl, Emma Lynne, to Josalyn Schlappe and Travis Nelson, Casper
Girl, Gabriella Marie, to Marie Paulsen and Julio Gonzalez, Casper
Jan. 12, 2020
Boy, Daxton Dean, to Alanha Osseiran and Dawson Smith, Casper
Girl, Samantha Sue, to Susan and Adam Milmont, Casper