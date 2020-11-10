Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Joshua Hansford Cruse and Lindsey Lee Brown
- Matthew Drew Schults and Elizabeth Marie Tyrrell
- Avery Michael Fletcher and Lara Jean Reed
- Johnny David Guseman and Cindy Jo Sanchez
- Daniel Lee Leinweber and Susan Gail Cox
- Preston Lee Pilant and Derik Ray Weeks
- Santana Rene Gould and Megan Elizabeth Beckfield
DIVORCES
CASPER -- These divorces were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court.
- Shantae Elizabeth Jonnassen v. Michael John Jonnassen Jr.
- Joe G. San Miguel Jr. v. Nikki D. San Miguel
- Tyler T. McCabe v. Megan Ann McCabe
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Oct. 25, 2020
- Twin boy and girl, Henry Michael and Tillie McKenna, to Lauren and Dustin Freed, Casper
Oct. 28, 2020
- Boy, Calvin Robert, to Alexandria and Colt Golde, Casper
Oct. 29, 2020
- Boy, Callum Mitchell, to Emily and Travis Washut, Dayton
- Girl, Ezmae Marie, to Haily Mayo and Preston Simpson, Casper
Oct. 30, 2020
- Boy, Jaden Laroy, to Amber and Kevin Ujvary, Casper
- Girl, Bristol Rain, to Kammi and Jake Brower, Casper
- Boy, Theo Kosta, to Alexandria Layton and Ryan Semerad, Casper
Nov. 1, 2020
- Girl, Paisley May, to Shaina and Landon Powell, Casper
- Boy, Lorenzo Brandon Símón, to Bianca Curtin and Brandon Debyah, Casper
Nov. 2, 2020
- Girl, Zoey Rose, to Nicole Posey, Casper
