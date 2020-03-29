You are the owner of this article.
Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Jonathan Richard Brown and Sarah Ann Charron
  • Bradley Michael LaPlatney and Shaina Mae Dominguez
  • Antoine Mario Grisson Jr., and Adrianna Marie Chica
  • Frank Ben James Casias and Shelby Morgan Burnett
  • Brian Benally and Natasha Lynn Bia
  • Chris Lee Pond and Stephanie Marie Fuller
  • Alexandria Kay Stoops and Paula Sue Reynolds
  • James Lee Gray and Dahlia Marina Lambert
  • Michael Eppie Santistevan II and Shawna Marie Ritter
  • Sarah Elizabeth Street and Kimberly Dawn Padilla
  • Preston Russell Farley and Karlee Morgan Bertagnolli
  • Robert Bryant Staats II and Heather Lee Street
  • Marvin Jake Wagstaff and Kendra Lee Emond

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Robert Janssen Henry v. Teresa Ann Henry
  • Wilban Tito Trujillo v. Leslie Ann Trujillo
  • William Lee Howard v. Gretchen Marie Howard
  • Jeffrey D. Simmons v. Anna C. Simmons
  • Marjorie Virginia Wright v. Daniel Wright
  • Bryan Daniel Prosinski v. Sarah Elizabeth Prosinski

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Feb. 29, 2020

Boy, Grey Thomas, to Kendell and Tanner Keller, Casper

March 3, 2020

Boy, Kit Matthew, to Hannah and Zachery Dillon, Casper

March 4, 2020

Girl, Skyla Winter, to Charisa and Waylon BirdChief, Casper

March 5, 2020

Boy, Wyatt Michael, to Jennifer Whaley and Michael Mondeau, Casper

Boy, Oaks Bruee, to Danielle and Frederick Smidt, Casper

Girl, Harmony Hope Alyn, to Mercedes Pfander and Cody Halbur, Casper

Boy, Watson Ernest, to Jena and Carl Johannesen, Casper

March 6, 2020

Girl, Joanna Zahraa, to Fatimah Ghaddar and Eric Cooper, Casper

Boy, Khaos Drift, to Sara and Alec Wood, Casper

March 7, 2020

Boy, Nathaneil Sterlinglee, to Katie and Danney Pollock, Casper

March 8, 2020

Girl, Genevieve Faye, to Justice and Raymond Bryson, Casper

March 10, 2020

Boy, Gentry Tim, to Rylee and Trenton Hover, Casper

Boy, Dakota Rae, to Danita and Justin Lemmon, Casper

March 14, 2020

Girl, Saphira Anne, to Kellsey Wagstaff, Casper

March 15, 2020

Boy, Beau Timothy, to Kristen and Travis Kulhavy, Casper

