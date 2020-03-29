Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Jonathan Richard Brown and Sarah Ann Charron
- Bradley Michael LaPlatney and Shaina Mae Dominguez
- Antoine Mario Grisson Jr., and Adrianna Marie Chica
- Frank Ben James Casias and Shelby Morgan Burnett
- Brian Benally and Natasha Lynn Bia
- Chris Lee Pond and Stephanie Marie Fuller
- Alexandria Kay Stoops and Paula Sue Reynolds
- James Lee Gray and Dahlia Marina Lambert
- Michael Eppie Santistevan II and Shawna Marie Ritter
- Sarah Elizabeth Street and Kimberly Dawn Padilla
- Preston Russell Farley and Karlee Morgan Bertagnolli
- Robert Bryant Staats II and Heather Lee Street
- Marvin Jake Wagstaff and Kendra Lee Emond
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Robert Janssen Henry v. Teresa Ann Henry
- Wilban Tito Trujillo v. Leslie Ann Trujillo
- William Lee Howard v. Gretchen Marie Howard
- Jeffrey D. Simmons v. Anna C. Simmons
- Marjorie Virginia Wright v. Daniel Wright
- Bryan Daniel Prosinski v. Sarah Elizabeth Prosinski
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Feb. 29, 2020
Boy, Grey Thomas, to Kendell and Tanner Keller, Casper
March 3, 2020
Boy, Kit Matthew, to Hannah and Zachery Dillon, Casper
March 4, 2020
Girl, Skyla Winter, to Charisa and Waylon BirdChief, Casper
March 5, 2020
Boy, Wyatt Michael, to Jennifer Whaley and Michael Mondeau, Casper
Boy, Oaks Bruee, to Danielle and Frederick Smidt, Casper
Girl, Harmony Hope Alyn, to Mercedes Pfander and Cody Halbur, Casper
Boy, Watson Ernest, to Jena and Carl Johannesen, Casper
March 6, 2020
Girl, Joanna Zahraa, to Fatimah Ghaddar and Eric Cooper, Casper
Boy, Khaos Drift, to Sara and Alec Wood, Casper
March 7, 2020
Boy, Nathaneil Sterlinglee, to Katie and Danney Pollock, Casper
March 8, 2020
Girl, Genevieve Faye, to Justice and Raymond Bryson, Casper
March 10, 2020
Boy, Gentry Tim, to Rylee and Trenton Hover, Casper
Boy, Dakota Rae, to Danita and Justin Lemmon, Casper
March 14, 2020
Girl, Saphira Anne, to Kellsey Wagstaff, Casper
March 15, 2020
Boy, Beau Timothy, to Kristen and Travis Kulhavy, Casper
