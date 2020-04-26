Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
Daniel Verl Seegmiller and Natalia Lynn Robb
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Michelle Ann Whitley v. James Leslie Andrew Whitley
- Bryan Patrick Sorenson v. Jennifer Ann Sorenson
- Casey Cole Perkins v. Marvin Darneze Perkins
- Erik J. Williams v. Rebecca B. Krebs
- Morgan Raelynn Young v. Trevor Roger Young
- Kelly Renae Rogers v. Boone Ray Rogers
- Brian Russell Pitt v. Cynthia Ann Pitt
- Gavin David Marvel v. Taneil Brennan Marvel
- Shelli Lorraine French v. Laramie Wayne French
- Joshua J. Woods v. Trisha Bryn Woods
- Katheryn Marie Buffa v. John Garret Buffa
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
March 31, 2020
Boy, Spencer Michael, to Tori and William Slack, Casper
April 1, 2020
Girl, Aubriella MaeAnne, to Anika Elvidge, Casper
April 6, 2020
Boy, Emmitt Joseph, to Karlie and Kyle Gruwell, Manville
Boy, Holden Sears, to Alegra and Roger Corey, Casper
April 7, 2020
Girl, Hailey Flanigan, to Jocelyne and Joshua Flanigan, Casper
Boy, Colter Jeffrey, to Michelle and Eric Latka, Casper
April 8, 2020
Boy, Ryker James, to Genae and Davian Herbig, Bar Nunn
April 9, 2020
Boy, Damian Richard, to Kaitlin and Nathaniel Reineke, Casper
Boy, Sylias Kashis, to Shayla Wolff and Shy Abeyta, Casper
Girl, Paisley Jane, to Shanell Brungardt and Tristan Burnite, Casper
Boy, Grayson Jessie Lloyd, to Saundra Newport and Dorien Baldo, Casper
April 10, 2020
Boy, Sawyer, to Brittany and Sterling Warsop, Casper
April 13, 2020
Girl, Lennon Rae, to ChyAnna Esau-Dick and Jordan Dick, Casper
Girl, Adaline Rose, to Aiyana Cover, Casper
April 14, 2020
Boy, Harlan Clifford, to Calley Hobza and Travis Kaltenheuser, Casper
Boy, Dylan Michael, to Ashley Goodwin and Steven Moyer, Casper
April 15, 2020
Girl, Meriah Autum, to Morghan and Jeramiah Pittsley, Casper
Boy, Brantley Allen Thomas, to Tori and Billy Martin, Casper
Boy, Jalin, to Michaella Adamson and Karim Williams, Casper
Boy, Christopher Royce, to Maria Thompson, Casper
Girl, Sawyer Jayd, to Daysha Griffin and Sawyer Loughan, Casper
April 18, 2020
Girl, Kassandra, to Flor Sanchez and Rigoberto Mendoza, Casper
April 19, 2020
Boy, Leopold Ernie, to Naomi Lovato and Ernie Hawkes, Casper
April 20, 2020
Girl, Riatta, to Kaytlan and Jess Dykes, Casper
