Marriages, divorces, births
Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

Daniel Verl Seegmiller and Natalia Lynn Robb

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Michelle Ann Whitley v. James Leslie Andrew Whitley
  • Bryan Patrick Sorenson v. Jennifer Ann Sorenson
  • Casey Cole Perkins v. Marvin Darneze Perkins
  • Erik J. Williams v. Rebecca B. Krebs
  • Morgan Raelynn Young v. Trevor Roger Young
  • Kelly Renae Rogers v. Boone Ray Rogers
  • Brian Russell Pitt v. Cynthia Ann Pitt
  • Gavin David Marvel v. Taneil Brennan Marvel
  • Shelli Lorraine French v. Laramie Wayne French
  • Joshua J. Woods v. Trisha Bryn Woods
  • Katheryn Marie Buffa v. John Garret Buffa

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

March 31, 2020

Boy, Spencer Michael, to Tori and William Slack, Casper

April 1, 2020

Girl, Aubriella MaeAnne, to Anika Elvidge, Casper

April 6, 2020

Boy, Emmitt Joseph, to Karlie and Kyle Gruwell, Manville

Boy, Holden Sears, to Alegra and Roger Corey, Casper

April 7, 2020

Girl, Hailey Flanigan, to Jocelyne and Joshua Flanigan, Casper

Boy, Colter Jeffrey, to Michelle and Eric Latka, Casper

April 8, 2020

Boy, Ryker James, to Genae and Davian Herbig, Bar Nunn

April 9, 2020

Boy, Damian Richard, to Kaitlin and Nathaniel Reineke, Casper

Boy, Sylias Kashis, to Shayla Wolff and Shy Abeyta, Casper

Girl, Paisley Jane, to Shanell Brungardt and Tristan Burnite, Casper

Boy, Grayson Jessie Lloyd, to Saundra Newport and Dorien Baldo, Casper

April 10, 2020

Boy, Sawyer, to Brittany and Sterling Warsop, Casper

April 13, 2020

Girl, Lennon Rae, to ChyAnna Esau-Dick and Jordan Dick, Casper

Girl, Adaline Rose, to Aiyana Cover, Casper

April 14, 2020

Boy, Harlan Clifford, to Calley Hobza and Travis Kaltenheuser, Casper

Boy, Dylan Michael, to Ashley Goodwin and Steven Moyer, Casper

April 15, 2020

Girl, Meriah Autum, to Morghan and Jeramiah Pittsley, Casper

Boy, Brantley Allen Thomas, to Tori and Billy Martin, Casper

Boy, Jalin, to Michaella Adamson and Karim Williams, Casper

Boy, Christopher Royce, to Maria Thompson, Casper

Girl, Sawyer Jayd, to Daysha Griffin and Sawyer Loughan, Casper

April 18, 2020

Girl, Kassandra, to Flor Sanchez and Rigoberto Mendoza, Casper

April 19, 2020

Boy, Leopold Ernie, to Naomi Lovato and Ernie Hawkes, Casper

April 20, 2020

Girl, Riatta, to Kaytlan and Jess Dykes, Casper

