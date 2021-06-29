 Skip to main content
Marriages, divorces, births
Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Nicholas Graham Schilling and Heather Marie Terry
  • Alan Vincent Burke and Vivian Lea Smith
  • Hunter Daniel Mathews and Arabella Ravon Cole
  • Jayson John Foley and Kelsey Hope Armstrong
  • Chase Allan Leinonen and Jaycie Marie Cox
  • Ernesto Piedra Jara and Marian Dorielle Santos Soto
  • Jeremy Michael Brown and Shelly Rene Nelson
  • Keenan Joseph Duffy and Bailey Deanne Barber
  • Zachary Thomas Garfield and Breyannah Elizabeth Long
  • Jacob Isaiah Rodolph and Charity Elise Palmer
  • Christopher Todd Pierce and Tamara Darlene Lamb
  • Dallas Jay Laird and Rhonda Arlene
  • Tyler Zachary Emerson and Bianca Jasmin Islas
  • Ronnell Lee Robertson and Lakita Loveicia Coleman
  • Kenneth Robbe Depriest and Trisha Shalene Hartgrave
  • Timothy Ray Copper and Shannon Koren Monday
  • William Lawrence Faust IV and Sarah Louise Joreski
  • Christopher Andrew Conroy and Brooke Anne Fairhead
  • Aaron Michael Nirider and Brittany Kay Annala
  • Javier Valdez Parrilla and Selena Marie Lyles

Divorces

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County District Court and released as public record by the Clerk of District Court in Casper.

Daren Royal Cook v. Cynthia Carol Cook

Chelsea Deyonne Bandy v. Timothy Tyler Bandy

Chelsea Lea Banks v. Kristopher Wayne Holbrook

Linda Marie Cullison v. David Allen Cullison

Tyler Theadore Myrick v. Sarah Diane Myrick

Scott Bradley Summers v. Arliss Michelle Summers

Kiley Jo Stone v. Ryan Doyle Stone

Brenda Jean Keeling v. Randall Steven Keeling

Veronica Leigh Wilt v. Alex Don Wilt

Renee Marie Patzek v. Joshua Ray Patzek

Bethany Mae Crandall v. Joseph David Crandall

Jamie Lee Burton v. David Charles Burton

Rebecca S. Corkill v. David F. Corkill

Elizabeth Ann Linch v. Cameron Craig Linch

Michelle Robinson Rickard v. Trent W. Rickard

Births

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

June 14, 2021

  • Girl, Gianna Rae, to Shaley Ujvary and Jesus Delgado, Casper

June 15, 2021

  • Girl, Harper, to Paije Garner and Michael Huested, Casper
  • Boy, Sawyer, to Sarah and Daniel Farrer, Casper

June 17, 2021

  • Boy, Landon Lee, to Karin Ipsen, Casper
  • Boy, Ollie Jack, to Jessica and Austin Hoffman, Rawlins

June 18, 2021

  • Boy, Aiden Ronnie Aegir, to Laura Thomas and Brian Jensen, Evansville

June 20, 2021

  • Boy, Levi Brooks, to Audrey and Brock Eckhardt, Casper
  • Boy, Tucker James, to Rachel and Quincy Simonton, Casper

June 21, 2021

  • Girl, Anneliese, to Ebony Harris and Deontae Paul, Mills
  • Boy, Owen Joseph, to Ashley and Ian Monroe, Mills 
