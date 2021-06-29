Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Nicholas Graham Schilling and Heather Marie Terry
- Alan Vincent Burke and Vivian Lea Smith
- Hunter Daniel Mathews and Arabella Ravon Cole
- Jayson John Foley and Kelsey Hope Armstrong
- Chase Allan Leinonen and Jaycie Marie Cox
- Ernesto Piedra Jara and Marian Dorielle Santos Soto
- Jeremy Michael Brown and Shelly Rene Nelson
- Keenan Joseph Duffy and Bailey Deanne Barber
- Zachary Thomas Garfield and Breyannah Elizabeth Long
- Jacob Isaiah Rodolph and Charity Elise Palmer
- Christopher Todd Pierce and Tamara Darlene Lamb
- Dallas Jay Laird and Rhonda Arlene
- Tyler Zachary Emerson and Bianca Jasmin Islas
- Ronnell Lee Robertson and Lakita Loveicia Coleman
- Kenneth Robbe Depriest and Trisha Shalene Hartgrave
- Timothy Ray Copper and Shannon Koren Monday
- William Lawrence Faust IV and Sarah Louise Joreski
- Christopher Andrew Conroy and Brooke Anne Fairhead
- Aaron Michael Nirider and Brittany Kay Annala
- Javier Valdez Parrilla and Selena Marie Lyles
Divorces
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County District Court and released as public record by the Clerk of District Court in Casper.
Daren Royal Cook v. Cynthia Carol Cook
Chelsea Deyonne Bandy v. Timothy Tyler Bandy
Chelsea Lea Banks v. Kristopher Wayne Holbrook
Linda Marie Cullison v. David Allen Cullison
Tyler Theadore Myrick v. Sarah Diane Myrick
Scott Bradley Summers v. Arliss Michelle Summers
Kiley Jo Stone v. Ryan Doyle Stone
Brenda Jean Keeling v. Randall Steven Keeling
Veronica Leigh Wilt v. Alex Don Wilt
Renee Marie Patzek v. Joshua Ray Patzek
Bethany Mae Crandall v. Joseph David Crandall
Jamie Lee Burton v. David Charles Burton
Rebecca S. Corkill v. David F. Corkill
Elizabeth Ann Linch v. Cameron Craig Linch
Michelle Robinson Rickard v. Trent W. Rickard
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
June 14, 2021
- Girl, Gianna Rae, to Shaley Ujvary and Jesus Delgado, Casper
June 15, 2021
- Girl, Harper, to Paije Garner and Michael Huested, Casper
- Boy, Sawyer, to Sarah and Daniel Farrer, Casper
June 17, 2021
- Boy, Landon Lee, to Karin Ipsen, Casper
- Boy, Ollie Jack, to Jessica and Austin Hoffman, Rawlins
June 18, 2021
- Boy, Aiden Ronnie Aegir, to Laura Thomas and Brian Jensen, Evansville
June 20, 2021
- Boy, Levi Brooks, to Audrey and Brock Eckhardt, Casper
- Boy, Tucker James, to Rachel and Quincy Simonton, Casper
June 21, 2021
- Girl, Anneliese, to Ebony Harris and Deontae Paul, Mills
- Boy, Owen Joseph, to Ashley and Ian Monroe, Mills