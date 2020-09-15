 Skip to main content
Marriages, divorces, births
MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • James Anthony Reeves and Rebecca Jean Rimel
  • Lucas James Phillips and Courtney Breann Manning
  • Isaac Edward Potter and Jacqueline Beryl Day
  • Chandler Scott Lobstein and Charity Elizabeth Wylie
  • Lynn Allen Fischer and Mary Lynne Pearson
  • Jason Tyler Burke and Chantelle Noel Nelson
  • Nazareth McCoy Farley and Casey Teal Mason
  • Joel David Simonson and Katharine Blair Stich
  • Christopher Lee Connolly and Patricia Lynn Cathey
  • Robert Carl Sullivan and Cherokeanne Elizabeth Hart
  • Kenneth Jacob Blakeney and Melanie Dawn Wales
  • Trevor Allen Holmes and Marrissa Eileen Bye

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Donald Hubson Whitt v. Cinda Marjorie Whitt
  • David B. Wheeler v. Josephine Anne Wheeler
  • Amanda Lynn Galloway v. Jacob Van Galloway
  • Mitchell Alvin Horning v. Jennifer Sue Ellen Horning
  • Kara Mae Frizell v. Jon Marshall Frizell
  • Christine Jackson v. Blake Jackson
  • Beverly A. Williams v. Oscar C. Williams
  • David K. Terrill Jr. v. Mary Ruth Terrill
  • Donald Matthew James Welch v. Lindsey Danielle Welch
  • Nicholas Jon Learned v. Allison Christine Learned
  • Amanda Elizabeth Knox v. Steve Russell Knox
  • Mary Kristine Young v. Anthony Scott Young
  • Christine Cecilia West v. Caszie Shawn West
  • Marilyn Hutchinson Mullen v. Robert Lynn Mullen
  • Bailee Elizabeth Tobin v. Chris Chance Buchholz
  • Jinnger Linn Meyer v. Todd Raymond Meyer
  • Jennifer Ann Brust v. Matthew James Brust
  • Brandon Allen Daigle v. Katie Jean Daigle
  • Elizabeth Marie Willbond v. Lukas Allen Willbond
  • Ashley Dawn Christensen v. Jeremiah Grant Christensen
  • Robert Charles Dutton v. Tiffany Autumn Dutton
  • Jolissa Marie Holm v. Robert Gerald Holm
  • Russell S. Cardwell v. James W. M. Cardwell

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Sept. 1, 2020

  • Boy, Carter Lynn, to Aimee Bennett and Brandon Herdt, Casper

Sept. 2, 2020

  • Girl, Kynleigh Patricia, to Cori and Bryant Ruff, Casper
  • Girl, Bethany Sky, to Hope Barrett and Kevin DeSchneau Jr., Casper
  • Boy, Bennett, to Sidney and Joel Boothe, Casper
  • Boy, Jasper Reed, to Charleigh and Travis White, Casper

Sept. 3, 2020

  • Boy, Kayson Kade, to Felicity and Josh Wheeler, Casper
  • Girl, Ava Marie, to Jillian and Jarrett Wilson, Casper 

Sept. 6, 2020

  • Girl, Benjamin James, to Janine and Rich Albert, Casper
  • Girl, Kamdyn Rose, to April and Justin Canaday, Casper
