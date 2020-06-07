You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriages, divorces, births
View Comments

Marriages, divorces, births

{{featured_button_text}}

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Jeremy Walter Barclay and Shawna Rae Sterling
  • James Lee Campbell and Janessa Renea Patricelli
  • Richard Julian Szekely and Tamara Ann MacNaughton

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Michael Carrothers v. Anastasia Carrothers
  • Lauren Christine Reimer v. Thomas Anthony Reimer Jr.
  • Kevin Gregory Maston v. Kristen Leigh Maston
  • Hannah Francis-Marie Bryan v. Seth Lars Bryan
  • Jane Irene Mohr v. Martin Daniel Mohr
  • Ashley Gail Knapp v. Amber Lynn Knapp

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

May 26, 2020

Girl, Relik Wylde, to Michela and Brandon Hehr, Casper

Boy, Raylan Alexander, to London and James Gallup, Casper

Girl, Charlotte J., to Ryan and Shawn Domson, Evansville

Girl, Ryann Craig, to Mikayla Olson, Casper

Girl, Ryleigh Ann Paige, to Melanie and James Chesnut, Bar Nunn

May 27, 2020

Girl, Maevelyn Grace, to Tracee and Caleb Coleman, Casper

Boy, David Nakyu Anahi Ray, to Shanomi Harmon and David Brewbaker, Casper

May 29, 2020

Girl, Amelia Rose, to Teri and Kyle Heisey, Casper

May 31, 2020

Boy, Zachary Jermel, to Celeste Bennett, Casper

Girl, Lyvie Cay, to Kylie Turner and Erick Berdahl, Casper

Girl, Elizabeth Rae, to Jamie Lindley, Casper

June 1, 2020

Boy, Jaxon Kole, to Kayla and Brennan Miller, Casper

Boy, Destin Ora, to Lori Kosmann and Patrick Briese, Casper

Boy, Brayden Dean, to Kaila Smith, Casper

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 2, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 30, 31, and June 1, 2020. Along with the inmates’ nam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News