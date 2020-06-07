Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Jeremy Walter Barclay and Shawna Rae Sterling
- James Lee Campbell and Janessa Renea Patricelli
- Richard Julian Szekely and Tamara Ann MacNaughton
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Michael Carrothers v. Anastasia Carrothers
- Lauren Christine Reimer v. Thomas Anthony Reimer Jr.
- Kevin Gregory Maston v. Kristen Leigh Maston
- Hannah Francis-Marie Bryan v. Seth Lars Bryan
- Jane Irene Mohr v. Martin Daniel Mohr
- Ashley Gail Knapp v. Amber Lynn Knapp
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
May 26, 2020
Girl, Relik Wylde, to Michela and Brandon Hehr, Casper
Boy, Raylan Alexander, to London and James Gallup, Casper
Girl, Charlotte J., to Ryan and Shawn Domson, Evansville
Girl, Ryann Craig, to Mikayla Olson, Casper
Girl, Ryleigh Ann Paige, to Melanie and James Chesnut, Bar Nunn
May 27, 2020
Girl, Maevelyn Grace, to Tracee and Caleb Coleman, Casper
Boy, David Nakyu Anahi Ray, to Shanomi Harmon and David Brewbaker, Casper
May 29, 2020
Girl, Amelia Rose, to Teri and Kyle Heisey, Casper
May 31, 2020
Boy, Zachary Jermel, to Celeste Bennett, Casper
Girl, Lyvie Cay, to Kylie Turner and Erick Berdahl, Casper
Girl, Elizabeth Rae, to Jamie Lindley, Casper
June 1, 2020
Boy, Jaxon Kole, to Kayla and Brennan Miller, Casper
Boy, Destin Ora, to Lori Kosmann and Patrick Briese, Casper
Boy, Brayden Dean, to Kaila Smith, Casper
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!