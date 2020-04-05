Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Christopher Michael Szewczyk and Keari Virginnia Counts
- Chevis Michael Beam and Brianna Eleah McEnespy
- Michael Timothy Kenefick and Patricia Jean Bogen
- Kenneth Rodger Siemers II and Anna Christine Simmons
- Timothy Russell Gilroy and Marie Lynn Vandever
- Kyle Edward Anderson and Theressa Marie Smith
- Jessie James Varela Jr., and Mya Kailene Hilliker
- Jason Curtis Gardner and Mandy Skye K. Rittenour
- Obed Wilfred Izaguirre Valdez and Erika Baca Almanza
- Michael Owen Yarger and Bailey Nicole Mitchell
- Gary Robert Skiles and Karynn Kae Meike
- Brent Tristan Castle and Laurinda Rose Heinze
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Christina Marie Smith v. Jacob Raymond Smith
- Tonia Lea Penrod v. Arthur Derk Penrod
- Christopher D. Romfo v. Lisa J. Romfo
- Tracylee Aguilar v. Johnny Aguilar Sr.
- Tabitha L. Dicks v. Ronald Gavid Dicks Jr.
- Dixie Diana Richey Kirchnavy v. Allen Lee Kirchnavy
- Jessica Brooks Ace v. Adrien Lee Ace Jr.
- Jessica Ruth Armstrong v. Jeremy Lee Armstrong
- Emily Lauren Anthony v. Cordell Zane Curtis Anthony
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
March 15, 2020
Boy, Rogan Neil, to Janel and Jason Schierkolk, Casper
March 17, 2020
Boy, Gideon Jude Phillip, to Shannon and Brent Higgins, Mills
Boy, Renato Alejandro, to Adriana Piñon and Cesar Lujan, Casper
March 23, 2020
Girl, Adeline Rhiannon, to Retha and Sean Cummings, Casper
March 25, 2020
Boy, Grayson John, to Chantel and William Wright, Casper
March 26, 2020
Girl, Braxley Bo, to Shayna and Jake Bosch, Casper
March 27, 2020
Girl, Eccho Mae, to Jasmyne Wright, Casper
Boy, Harrison Charles, to Mattea and Garret Steinert, Casper
March 30, 2020
Girl, Sage Ellen, to Kimberley and Joseph Zeitner, Casper
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!