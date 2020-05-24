Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Robert Doyle Harley and Afton Joanne Tyson
- Dale Allen Martin and Betty Jane Jones
- Donald Ray Hill and Stephie Anne Cestnik
- Marc Anthony Caselle II and Janette Rose Beres-Sikes
- Zachary Michael Ripley and Raquel Maria Saldivar
- Brandon Jay Herdt and Aimee Lee Bennett
- Cody Newton Weber Fleming and Noelle Nicole Moore
- Jerry Dee Walker and Christine Marie Patterson
- Jeffrey Harold Wolff and Daniell Lin Cardinal
- John Emett Sims Jr., and Lydia Rae Puhrman
- Dana Lee Knifer and Jennifer Ann Magee
- Kendall Clark Majer and Mikayla Merce Blumer
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- James Arlen Swanson v. Pamela Marie Swanson
- Christina E. Wolford v. James N. Wolford
- Kelsey Lynn Fowler v. William Monroe Fowler
- Isaac Granderson Johnson II v. Malea Kathleen Johnson
- Elizabeth Susan Morgan Covert v. Shawn Anthony Covert
- Karla Renee Wolff v. Cory Lee Wolff
- Darcie LaRae Eveland v. Rafael Rafael Maca
- Charles R. Spurlock v. Jenna R. Spurlock
- Mark William Lowe v. Laura Leigh Lowe
- Racheal Hailey Konkler v. Tad Von Konkler
- Merle V. Jones v. Mary Beth Jones
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
May 9, 2020
- Girl, Mandy, to Chirine Zoorob and Julien Fahed, Casper
- Girl, Oakleigh Kaylynn, to Ashley Moser and Andrew Schrayer, Casper
May 12, 2020
- Boy, Brian, to Breanna and Donald Ubbes, Casper
- Boy, Asher James, to Kayla Eck and Randy Rosato, Casper
- Girl, Sterling Dee-Lynn, to Chrissy Cabada and Logan Alley, Casper
- Boy, Montana James II, to Kyla and Montana Sawyer, Evansville
May 13, 2020
- Twin girls, Lily Grace and Violet Sophia, to Christina and Michael Wolfe, Casper
- Girl, Charlee Patricia, to Brittnee and Colter King, Casper
May 15, 2020
- Girl, Emma Charolotte, to Kristin and Daniel Podjun, Casper
May 17, 2020
- Boy, Asher Dean, to Sara and Christopher Stier, Casper
- Boy, Draco Ashton, to Tamara Salazar and Cristian Newport, Casper
