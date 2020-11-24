Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

Travis Lyndon Mathis and Kasey Rose Clark

Quincy J. Simonton and Rachel Anne Emery

Chelsea J. Koch and Randy Lee Hatcher

Aubrey Slade Gonzalez and Tyamiekea Michelle Kaul

Johnathon Vaughn Wortman and Kayleigh Amanda Perez

John Henry Gilmore and Bria D'Anna Watkins

Michelle Tsinnijinnie and Stephanie Ann Olson

Jason Lee Weickum and Michelle Ann McClintock

CASPER — These divorces were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court.

Matthew Allen Bowers v. Kaerie Kay Penelope Bowers

Jessie Nicole Kountz v. Zecharian Penn Kountz

Jessica D. Berninzoni v. Michael J. Berninzoni

James Roger Beck v. Joellen Louise Beck

Julia Christine Rausch Lemaster v. Jeremy Michael Lemaster

Vincent M. Tellens v. Anna Marie Telles

Jordan Kristine Potter v. Edwin Matthew Potter

Priscilla Elisa Eitel v. Tyler Christian Eitel

Jamie Allen Dulin v. Jennifer Lynn Dulin

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Nov. 9, 2020

Boy, Brock Allen, to Nicole and Levi French, Casper

Nov. 11, 2020

Girl, Riley Quinn, to Nicole and Dylan Terrill, Alcova

Nov. 13, 2020

Girl, Jessie Jean, to Shaylynn Newport, Casper

Boy, Jude Briley Combe-Londona, to Alisha Russell and Izaiah Restod, Casper

Boy, Jeremiah Nicholas, to Samantha and Daniel Wiederrecht, Casper

Nov. 14, 2020

Girl, Charisma TanairahKapoor, to Aundreana Pedersen, Casper

Girl, Hazel Raegan, to Sarah and Garrett Dietz, Casper

Nov. 16, 2020