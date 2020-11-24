Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Travis Lyndon Mathis and Kasey Rose Clark
- Quincy J. Simonton and Rachel Anne Emery
- Chelsea J. Koch and Randy Lee Hatcher
- Aubrey Slade Gonzalez and Tyamiekea Michelle Kaul
- Johnathon Vaughn Wortman and Kayleigh Amanda Perez
- John Henry Gilmore and Bria D'Anna Watkins
- Michelle Tsinnijinnie and Stephanie Ann Olson
- Jason Lee Weickum and Michelle Ann McClintock
CASPER — These divorces were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court.
- Matthew Allen Bowers v. Kaerie Kay Penelope Bowers
- Jessie Nicole Kountz v. Zecharian Penn Kountz
- Jessica D. Berninzoni v. Michael J. Berninzoni
- James Roger Beck v. Joellen Louise Beck
- Julia Christine Rausch Lemaster v. Jeremy Michael Lemaster
- Vincent M. Tellens v. Anna Marie Telles
- Jordan Kristine Potter v. Edwin Matthew Potter
- Priscilla Elisa Eitel v. Tyler Christian Eitel
- Jamie Allen Dulin v. Jennifer Lynn Dulin
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Nov. 9, 2020
- Boy, Brock Allen, to Nicole and Levi French, Casper
Nov. 11, 2020
- Girl, Riley Quinn, to Nicole and Dylan Terrill, Alcova
Nov. 13, 2020
- Girl, Jessie Jean, to Shaylynn Newport, Casper
- Boy, Jude Briley Combe-Londona, to Alisha Russell and Izaiah Restod, Casper
- Boy, Jeremiah Nicholas, to Samantha and Daniel Wiederrecht, Casper
Nov. 14, 2020
- Girl, Charisma TanairahKapoor, to Aundreana Pedersen, Casper
- Girl, Hazel Raegan, to Sarah and Garrett Dietz, Casper
Nov. 16, 2020
- Twin girls to, Anika Paige and Kinley Jay, to Jerica and Kelly Schuebel, Casper
