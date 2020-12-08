Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Michael Allen Graham and Mallory Joy Fry
- Hunter Merritt Harmelink and Tiffany Ann Marie Gilmore
- Jerry Lee Ragsdale and Kendra Michelle Wolfe
- Travis J. Walsh and Tiffany Mae Lozier
Divorces
CASPER — These divorces were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court.
- Stephanie Dawn Haid v. John Nelson Haid Jr.
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Nov. 17, 2020
- Girl, Brooklynn Jane, to Kimberly and Jonathan Beem, Casper
Nov. 18, 2020
- Boy, Reed Christopher, to Brooke Baker and Todd Cabrera, Casper
Nov. 19, 2020
- Boy, Miles Franklin, to Mikla and Shane Rivett, Casper
- Boy, Ethan James, to Christine Moore, Casper
- Boy, Harrison Scott, to Acacia and Justin Orr, Casper
Nov. 20, 2020
- Boy, Gentry Allen, to Alisha Vanderheiden and Josh Minchow, Bar Nunn
- Girl, June Harmony, to Rebecca and Randall Denson, Casper
Nov. 23, 2020
- Boy, Merritt Price, to Katheryn and Ryan Rohrer, Casper
- Boy, Sawyer Wayne, to Rachel and Cody Bratten, Casper
Nov. 24, 2020
- Girl, Mila, to Karla Galeana and Jackie Carabajal Jr., Casper
- Girl, Emilia Rose, to Shauna Williams and Ethan MacKearney, Casper
- Boy, Oliver James, to Julie and Phillip Hand, Casper
- Boy, Shawn Michael, to Alisha and Keith Holden, Casper
Nov. 27, 2020
- Boy, Parker Alan, to Alexandria and Cory Elm, Casper
- Boy, Owen Alex Austin, to Harley and James St. Gelais, Casper
- Girl, Azayla Marie, to Jamie Brown, Casper
Nov. 28, 2020
- Girl, Adeline Ann, to Anneleya Finch, Casper
- Boy, Ryott Gable, to Caley and Shawn Byrd, Casper
- Girl, Carilina Tiaina Jay, to Misty Courson, Casper
Nov. 29, 2020
- Girl, Rosalee Ruth, to Brittany and Tyler Johnson, Casper
