Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Logyn Getimin Nelson and Christina Elizabeth Maes
- Cruz Trey Cabral and Karlee Raye Nordstrom
- Tristin Grant DeWitt and Jamie Ann Stagg
- Daniel Antonio Adame and Brittlynn Marie Bulgrin
- Kevin Lee Ferguson and Kimberly Denise Arthur
- Payton James Gladson and Cassidy Jane Cox
- Thomas Charles Mosteller and Mindi Joe Schamel
- Andrew Jay Johnson and Audrey Nicole Schultz
- Dennys Alexander Quiroz Bardales and Sadiana Michell Hernandez Cruz
- Tyler Jason Mickelson and Desiree Shayla Carubie
- Tyler Joseph Smith and Desirae Monique Gingerich
- Charles Anthony Garrison and Shannon Allicia Stewart
- Kelsea Lynn Kennedy and Katelyn Paige Cooper
- Brady William Webster and April LaDawn Edwards
- Abraham Albert Rairdon and Ashley Rose Noonan
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Lyndsey Rae Gonzalez v. Jared A. Gonzalez
- Kaitlin Quinn v. Jason Quinn
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
July 27, 2020
- Girl, Hodassah Suzanne, to Rebekah and Justin Kauffman, Casper
July 28, 2020
- Boy, Asher Wright, to Samantha Herchkorn and Gale Jackson, Casper
- Girl, Oakley Renae, to Destiny Crosley and Garrett Huffer, Casper
- Boy, August Aron, to Alexis and Wesley Walter, Casper
- Girl, Lyla, to Grace Jaques and Austin Rush, Casper
July 29, 2020
- Boy, Ezra James, to Mindy and John Hender Jr., Casper
July 30, 2020
- Girl, Everlee Jae, to Alexis and Kyle Loos, Casper
July 31, 2020
- Boy, Waylon John, to Davin and Caleb Ostheimer, Casper
Aug. 2, 2020
- Boy, Joel Harry, to Rachael and Zackary Graves, Casper
Aug. 3, 2020
- Girl, Hazely Liane, to Carina and Misael Yanez Jr., Casper
