Marriages, divorces, births
MARRIAGES

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Joseph Christopher Hubbard and Cody Janay Joy
  • James Lesue Andrew Whitley and Simone Flohr
  • Troy Sanford Dunbar and Nicole Lynn Cottrell
  • David Emil Chapman and Connie Jo Friesen

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Christina Marie Smith v. James Raymond Smith
  • Tonia Lea Penrod v. Arthur Derk Penrod
  • Christoper D. Romfo v. Lisa J. Romfo
  • Tracylee Aguilar v. Johnny Aguilar Sr.
  • Tabitha L. Dicks v. Ronald Gavin Dicks Jr.
  • Dixie Diana Richey Kirchnavy v. Allen Lee Kirchnavy
  • Jessica Brooke Ace v. Adrien Lee Ace Jr.
  • Jessica Ruth Armstrong v. Jeremy Lee Armstrong
  • Emily Lauren Anthony v. Cordell Zane Curtis Anthony
  • Kimberly Ann Redmond v. Christopher Lee Redmond

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

March 30, 2020

Girl, Ella James Christine, to Hayley Love and James Grant, Casper

Boy, Korbyn Harrison, to Crystalyn and Larry Wagner, Casper

March 31, 2020

Girl, Braylee Jane, to Hannah Pieri and Chase Murray, Casper

Boy, Everett Rex, to Amanda and Kramer Hirz, Casper

Girl, Etta Blake, to Hana and Alan Rogers, Casper

Girl, Lydia Grace, to Erin and Micah Christensen, Casper

April 1, 2020

Girl, Nora Renée, to Emily and Casey Bucholz, Casper

April 2, 2020

Boy, Sawyer David, to Sheryl and Daniel Markworth, Casper

Girl, Paisley Elizabeth Marie, to Samantha and Travis Anderson Jr., Casper

Boy, Burke Martin, to Miranda and Tyler Haefele, Casper

April 3, 2020

Boy, Mason, to Lacy and Brandon Miller, Casper

April 5, 2020

Girl, Addilynn Harmony, to Searria Browning and Jonathan Diaz, Casper

Boy, Braitton Kovah, to Heather and Jacob Greene, Casper

April 6, 2020

Girl, Kaelyn Luciann, to Chelsi Chapman and Damon Underwood, Casper

Girl, Haddie Ann, to Tori Conaway and Tanner Vivian, Casper

