Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Joseph Christopher Hubbard and Cody Janay Joy
- James Lesue Andrew Whitley and Simone Flohr
- Troy Sanford Dunbar and Nicole Lynn Cottrell
- David Emil Chapman and Connie Jo Friesen
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Christina Marie Smith v. James Raymond Smith
- Tonia Lea Penrod v. Arthur Derk Penrod
- Christoper D. Romfo v. Lisa J. Romfo
- Tracylee Aguilar v. Johnny Aguilar Sr.
- Tabitha L. Dicks v. Ronald Gavin Dicks Jr.
- Dixie Diana Richey Kirchnavy v. Allen Lee Kirchnavy
- Jessica Brooke Ace v. Adrien Lee Ace Jr.
- Jessica Ruth Armstrong v. Jeremy Lee Armstrong
- Emily Lauren Anthony v. Cordell Zane Curtis Anthony
- Kimberly Ann Redmond v. Christopher Lee Redmond
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
March 30, 2020
Girl, Ella James Christine, to Hayley Love and James Grant, Casper
Boy, Korbyn Harrison, to Crystalyn and Larry Wagner, Casper
March 31, 2020
Girl, Braylee Jane, to Hannah Pieri and Chase Murray, Casper
Boy, Everett Rex, to Amanda and Kramer Hirz, Casper
Girl, Etta Blake, to Hana and Alan Rogers, Casper
Girl, Lydia Grace, to Erin and Micah Christensen, Casper
April 1, 2020
Girl, Nora Renée, to Emily and Casey Bucholz, Casper
April 2, 2020
Boy, Sawyer David, to Sheryl and Daniel Markworth, Casper
Girl, Paisley Elizabeth Marie, to Samantha and Travis Anderson Jr., Casper
Boy, Burke Martin, to Miranda and Tyler Haefele, Casper
April 3, 2020
Boy, Mason, to Lacy and Brandon Miller, Casper
April 5, 2020
Girl, Addilynn Harmony, to Searria Browning and Jonathan Diaz, Casper
Boy, Braitton Kovah, to Heather and Jacob Greene, Casper
April 6, 2020
Girl, Kaelyn Luciann, to Chelsi Chapman and Damon Underwood, Casper
Girl, Haddie Ann, to Tori Conaway and Tanner Vivian, Casper
