Marriages, divorces
Marriages

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • David Michel Ondriezek and Cynthia Margaret Butler
  • Tyler James Eickholt and Emily Lauren Brameier
  • Thomas Glen Pederson and Melissa Darlene Lewis

Divorces

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Natrona County Clerk of District Court’s office.

Tina Marie Coley v. Michael Kent Coley

