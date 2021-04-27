Marriages, divorces

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- David Michel Ondriezek and Cynthia Margaret Butler
- Tyler James Eickholt and Emily Lauren Brameier
- Thomas Glen Pederson and Melissa Darlene Lewis
Divorces
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Natrona County Clerk of District Court’s office.
Tina Marie Coley v. Michael Kent Coley
