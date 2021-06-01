 Skip to main content
Marriages, divorces
Marriages

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Curtis Steven Divita and Amanda Kaye Funderburk
  • Gary Wayne Bolinger and Emma Jean Raymond
  • Keaton Michael Donlan and Erin Ann Yarborough
  • Cloyd Henry Lemp and Ashlee Renee Bojaj
  • Jordan D. Pulsipher and Tessa Elise Newman
  • Christopher Conroy and Brooke Anne Fairhead
  • Taylor Daniel Agosta and Sarah Margaret Cameron
  • Daniel Edward Danielson and Heidi Faith Simons
  • David James Swartz and Lisa Nicole Johnson
  • Jacob Taylor Peterson and Autumn Grace Simpson
  • Steven Francis Fogg and Misty Dawn Geer
  • Austin William Schaff and Kendra Brianne Roark

Divorces

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County District Court and released as public record by the Clerk of District Court in Casper.

  • Jasmine Pauline Jones v. Alyssa Lanette Quintanilla
