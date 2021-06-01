Marriages, divorces

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Curtis Steven Divita and Amanda Kaye Funderburk
- Gary Wayne Bolinger and Emma Jean Raymond
- Keaton Michael Donlan and Erin Ann Yarborough
- Cloyd Henry Lemp and Ashlee Renee Bojaj
- Jordan D. Pulsipher and Tessa Elise Newman
- Christopher Conroy and Brooke Anne Fairhead
- Taylor Daniel Agosta and Sarah Margaret Cameron
- Daniel Edward Danielson and Heidi Faith Simons
- David James Swartz and Lisa Nicole Johnson
- Jacob Taylor Peterson and Autumn Grace Simpson
- Steven Francis Fogg and Misty Dawn Geer
- Austin William Schaff and Kendra Brianne Roark
Divorces
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County District Court and released as public record by the Clerk of District Court in Casper.
- Jasmine Pauline Jones v. Alyssa Lanette Quintanilla