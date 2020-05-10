Marriages, divorces

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Manuel Arturo Chavarria Saenz and Alma Rosa Valles Chavez
- Erin Patrick O'Brien and Stephanie Lynn Salas
- Doug Leon Johnston and Stacey Ann Wright
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Lola C. Michaud v. Joshua T. Michaud
- Daniel Ray Shumaker v. Lucinda Marie Harris
- Katrina Dianna Klinger v. John Leslie Klinger
- Christina E. Wolford v. James N. Wolford
- Kelsey Lynn Fowler v. William Monroe Fowler
- Isaac Granderson Johnson II v. Malea Kathleen Johnson
- Elizibeth Susan Morgan Covert v. Shawn Anthony Covert
- James Arlen Swanson v. Pamela Marie Swanson
- Karla Renee Wolff v. Cory Lee Wolff
- Danita Kristy Eckert v. Brian Wayne Eckert
- Darie LaRae Eveland v. Rafael Rafael Maca
- Charles R. Spurlock v. Jenna R. Spurlock
