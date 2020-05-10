You are the owner of this article.
Marriages, divorces
Marriages, divorces

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Manuel Arturo Chavarria Saenz and Alma Rosa Valles Chavez
  • Erin Patrick O'Brien and Stephanie Lynn Salas
  • Doug Leon Johnston and Stacey Ann Wright

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Lola C. Michaud v. Joshua T. Michaud
  • Daniel Ray Shumaker v. Lucinda Marie Harris
  • Katrina Dianna Klinger v. John Leslie Klinger
  • Christina E. Wolford v. James N. Wolford
  • Kelsey Lynn Fowler v. William Monroe Fowler
  • Isaac Granderson Johnson II v. Malea Kathleen Johnson
  • Elizibeth Susan Morgan Covert v. Shawn Anthony Covert
  • James Arlen Swanson v. Pamela Marie Swanson
  • Karla Renee Wolff v. Cory Lee Wolff
  • Danita Kristy Eckert v. Brian Wayne Eckert
  • Darie LaRae Eveland v. Rafael Rafael Maca
  • Charles R. Spurlock v. Jenna R. Spurlock
