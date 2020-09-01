Marriages, divorces

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Cody Lee Kopp and Janail Marie Carlson
- Alan Robert Leach and Jennifer Lee Thomas
- Grant Allen Anderson and Kara Mae Frizell
- Juan Angel Luis Martinez and Karine Necole Nava
- Harry Ray Smothers and Diane Adell Brandon
- Isaiah Jordan Meadows and Madison Paige VanCoillie
- Logan Anthony Reed and Rachel Diane Snarr
- Colin Guy Hogan and Wanda Faye Gochenour
- Michael Leroy Long and Kellely Marie Long
- Gene Roger Goodon Colgrove and Cheri Lynn Fox
- Jacob Ryan Hoffman and Mackenzie Mae Mohr
- Kerry Reed Baruth and Casey Ann Hanson
- James Alvin Burkindine and Abigail Faith Orr
- Arthur Jay Teague and Trisha Nicole Lopez
- Nicholas Stephen McGlade and Shea Ruby Bicknese
- Steven Duane Willadsen and Bridget Ann Storeim
- Freddie DeWayne Bloom and Tabitha Lynn Arner
- Santiego Thomas Longtine and Shyanne Rose Arner
- Mark Elliott Coll and Tacie Marie Stephenson
- Samuel Ray Sapp and Eliza Nicole Liska
- Carson Harris Barber and Joelle Marie Eisele
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Cassandra Rose Baker v. Daniel Dean Baker
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
