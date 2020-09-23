 Skip to main content
(Editor's note: This list appeared incorrectly on September 23, 2000. The Star-Tribune regrets the error.)

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Elioenai Perez Chacon and Heidi Julissa Noguera Vega
  • Todd Alan Condelario and Jessica Beth McMahan
  • Christian Daniel Coulter and Sheyla Cristina Leiva Cabrera
  • Christopher Thomas Frederiksen and Terina Mirae Thompson
  • Ryan David Gleason and Lexi Michelle Smiley
  • James Alan Hinds and Celie Janaye Smith
  • Mark Douglas Ketcham and Kimberly Dyan Estes
  • Marselle Renee Koepp and Amy Anne Sorensen
  • John Dax Kovach and Shalyn Crystal Anderson
  • Joshua Michael Lindsey and Elizabeth Renae Aho
  • Justin Wayne Longtine and Lisa Nicole Melloh
  • Frank Vincent Martinez Jr. and Ashley Ladean Lynch
  • Melvin James Miller and Kerri Ann Bergner
  • Merritt Lavern Monnier and Anita Cheong Ross
  • Colton Thomas Morris and Maranda Lynn Taylor-Windsor
  • Michael Andrew Rettinghouse and Lilly Ann Tomphson
  • Ryan Christopher Roth and Paige Jillian Bailey
  • Damian Ray Rushton and Cheyenne Nicole Altizer
  • Ross Fairchild Wallis and Jennifer Ann Swan

