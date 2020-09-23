(Editor's note: This list appeared incorrectly on September 23, 2000. The Star-Tribune regrets the error.)
MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Elioenai Perez Chacon and Heidi Julissa Noguera Vega
- Todd Alan Condelario and Jessica Beth McMahan
- Christian Daniel Coulter and Sheyla Cristina Leiva Cabrera
- Christopher Thomas Frederiksen and Terina Mirae Thompson
- Ryan David Gleason and Lexi Michelle Smiley
- James Alan Hinds and Celie Janaye Smith
- Mark Douglas Ketcham and Kimberly Dyan Estes
- Marselle Renee Koepp and Amy Anne Sorensen
- John Dax Kovach and Shalyn Crystal Anderson
- Joshua Michael Lindsey and Elizabeth Renae Aho
- Justin Wayne Longtine and Lisa Nicole Melloh
- Frank Vincent Martinez Jr. and Ashley Ladean Lynch
- Melvin James Miller and Kerri Ann Bergner
- Merritt Lavern Monnier and Anita Cheong Ross
- Colton Thomas Morris and Maranda Lynn Taylor-Windsor
- Michael Andrew Rettinghouse and Lilly Ann Tomphson
- Ryan Christopher Roth and Paige Jillian Bailey
- Damian Ray Rushton and Cheyenne Nicole Altizer
- Ross Fairchild Wallis and Jennifer Ann Swan
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!