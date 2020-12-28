Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Stephen Scott Shipley and Kasidi Corynne Bumgardner
- Fred Alan Sable and Rita Marie Shultz
- Carl Roger Harold Dahl and Katie Christine Milne
- Christopher Judd Richardson and Christine Medicine EagleBear
- Dustin William McNeil and Megan Elizabeth Beighley Coughlin
- Daniel Eugene Higgs and Kathy Irene Najar
