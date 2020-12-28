 Skip to main content
Marriages
Marriages

Marriages

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Stephen Scott Shipley and Kasidi Corynne Bumgardner
  • Fred Alan Sable and Rita Marie Shultz
  • Carl Roger Harold Dahl and Katie Christine Milne
  • Christopher Judd Richardson and Christine Medicine EagleBear
  • Dustin William McNeil and Megan Elizabeth Beighley Coughlin
  • Daniel Eugene Higgs and Kathy Irene Najar

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

