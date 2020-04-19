MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Kirk Edward Dawson and Amber Hope Rogalski
- Matthew Robert Wulfert and Nalani Rae Bennett
- Justin Donald Strang and Lacey Jordynn Giubbini
- David Joe Rodriguez II and Crystal Jean Lebean
- Ashtin Clay Hoffmann and Priscilla Ashley Martinez
- Morgan Thomas Notestine and Pia Christine Graf
- Patrick Daniel Gallagher and Stephanie Marie Bullock
- Jeffrey Lynn Thornton and Sheila Marie Bright
- Pete Manuel Dean and Tamara Lynn Leonti
- Coulter Daniel Stroud and Jinna Michelle Harper
