CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Kirk Edward Dawson and Amber Hope Rogalski
  • Matthew Robert Wulfert and Nalani Rae Bennett
  • Justin Donald Strang and Lacey Jordynn Giubbini
  • David Joe Rodriguez II and Crystal Jean Lebean
  • Ashtin Clay Hoffmann and Priscilla Ashley Martinez
  • Morgan Thomas Notestine and Pia Christine Graf
  • Patrick Daniel Gallagher and Stephanie Marie Bullock
  • Jeffrey Lynn Thornton and Sheila Marie Bright
  • Pete Manuel Dean and Tamara Lynn Leonti
  • Coulter Daniel Stroud and Jinna Michelle Harper
