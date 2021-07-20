 Skip to main content
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • James Richard Howe and Stacy Marie Smith
  • Ace Patrick Phillips and Derek James Soltis
  • Reno Lucas Watson Jr., and Breeann Alizebeth Redd
  • Raymond David Picard and Kathie Lynne Swan
  • Cory Job Bartlett and Christen Dale Byrd
  • Teresa Martin and Kelly Michelle Elizabeth Salas
  • Brayden Trapper Williamson and Lindsey Frances Muratore
  • Craig James Patterson and Sashia Marie Patterson
  • Shawn David Dalke and Kennedee True
  • Austin James Jastifer and Amelia Emmeline Wilhite
  • Matthew Michael Almquist and Charlotte Ann Frizzell
  • Jazmin Inez Betancourt-Baldwin and Jennifer Lynn Stewart

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

