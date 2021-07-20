Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- James Richard Howe and Stacy Marie Smith
- Ace Patrick Phillips and Derek James Soltis
- Reno Lucas Watson Jr., and Breeann Alizebeth Redd
- Raymond David Picard and Kathie Lynne Swan
- Cory Job Bartlett and Christen Dale Byrd
- Teresa Martin and Kelly Michelle Elizabeth Salas
- Brayden Trapper Williamson and Lindsey Frances Muratore
- Craig James Patterson and Sashia Marie Patterson
- Shawn David Dalke and Kennedee True
- Austin James Jastifer and Amelia Emmeline Wilhite
- Matthew Michael Almquist and Charlotte Ann Frizzell
- Jazmin Inez Betancourt-Baldwin and Jennifer Lynn Stewart
