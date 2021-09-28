MASTER CASPER A&E Calendar

Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
For July 14, 2021
Casper Events
- Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, through July 17 at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. July 14, gates open 3 p.m., Crabtree Amusements Carnival until midnight. Wrangler Patriot Night at the PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Wear red, white and blue. Veterans and active duty military personnel get in free with valid ID. July 15, gates open at 3 p.m., Crabtree Amusements Carnival runs until midnight. Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night at the PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. July 16, Pocket Pet Parade followed by the Outrageous Poultry beginning at 9 a.m. Kids Day from noon to 5 p.m., (discounted armbands available on-site only and sold until 3 p.m). The 4H & FFA Round Robins begin at 5 p.m., in the arena and PRCA Rodeo is at 7:30 p.m. July 17, Junior Livestock Sale Buyers Breakfast, 7 a.m., Junior Livestock Sale, 9 a.m. Crabtree Amusements Carnival and Exhibit Halls open at noon. Finals Night at the PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Info: online or 235.5775.
- Casper Horseheads host league All-Star Game and festivities, July 19-20, Mike Lansing Field. Info: casperhorseheads.com or call 233-4400.
- Rock the Block, Yellowstone Garage Bar Grill and Venue, 355 W. Yellowstone Hwy., 6 to 10 p.m., Thursdays, to Sept. 2. Outdoor free, family friendly, live music event. Vendor booths: yellowstonegaragevendors@gmail.com.
- Casper Horseheads home games, Mike Lansing Field, July 26-August 1 nightly in July at 6:35 p.m., and 4:35 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 1. Final home games of regular season are Aug. 6 at 6:35 p.m., and Aug. 7 at 4:35 p.m. Tickets: casperhorseheads.com or call 233-4400.
- Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
- Jeff Dunham, Sept. 29, Ford Wyoming Center. First stop on "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" tour. Tickets: SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center and SinclairTix.com or online at www.jeffdunham.com.
Casper Museums
- The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
- The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
- Fort Caspar Museum, open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. Summer admission prices: $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Art
- Casper Art Walk, August 5, 5:30 p.m.
Casper Music
- Bach's Lunch Organ Recitals, 12:15 p.m., St. Mark's Episcopal Church, July 14, 21, 28; August 4, 11, 18, 25.
- Wednesday Night Live, Gruner Brothers, live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
- Casper Municipal Band summer concerts in Washington Park begin at 7:30 p.m., on Thursdays. Intermission entertainment and special themed concerts are as follows: no concert July 15; July 22, Big Band concert; July 29, Oil City Slickers Barbershop Choir; August 5, The Tremors.
- Gaslight Social summer concert series: Chad Lore, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m.; Joe Nichols, Aug. 12; 38 Special, Aug. 13; Hairball, Sept. 6. Ticket prices on GS Facebook page and at venue.
- David Street Station concert series, 6 p.m., except as listed below. All concerts free and family friendly. July 23, John King, Whiskey's Alibi opening act; Aug. 13, The Powell Brothers, Zack Schommer opens; Aug. 20, Sean Stemaly, Levi Blom opens.
- Beartrap Summer Festival, August 7-8, Casper Mountain. Schedule: beartrapsummerfestival.com
- ZZ Top, Aug. 12, Ford Wyoming Center. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, online at SinclairTix.com, or 800-442-2256.
- 5150' Festival, Aug. 21, 2 to 10 p.m., David Street Station. Free festival features an afternoon full of live entertainment on the Brian Scott Gamroth Community Stage, in addition to food trucks, beer, and local vendors' booths. Live music 2 to 9:30 p.m., Tris Munsick and the Innocents, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Ian Munsick, 8 to 9:30 p.m.
- Pops in the Park, Aug. 28, Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, Washington Park.
- Mastermind of Monkey, July 31, 7:30 p.m., The Lyric. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- Toby Keith, Colt Ford and Chancey Williams, Oct. 17, Ford Wyoming Center. Tickets on sale now. SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, online at SinclairTix.com, or 800-442-2256.
