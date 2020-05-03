McCurdy state student of year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper College student Morryah McCurdy has been named the 2019-2020 Student of the Year by the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees.

“Morryah is an exceptional person and leader at Casper College,” said Darren Divine, Ph.D., president of Casper College.

According to Wyoming U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, McCurdy displays integrity and goes above and beyond in both her education and life. “I have no doubt that Morryah will be a prominent figure in her community in the future, and I am blessed to have her as a part of my staff in my last year in office,” Enzi said. “As a Casper native, Morryah is passionate about her community and making change for the future. She is a dedicated and hardworking young woman. I look forward to seeing what her future holds,” Enzi added.

According to Nick Whipps, Casper College veteran and international student coordinator, McCurdy has coordinated multiple campus activities and events, including serving as president of the college’s National Society of Leadership and Success chapter and has partnered with many community organizations. These organizations include Lighthouse Women’s Sober Living Home, Food Bank of the Rockies, Boys and Girls Club, Mimi’s House for Homeless Teens, Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, LIFT, the Chamber of Commerce, ENGAGE, the Natrona County Tourism Board and Seton House.

“It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to work alongside Morryah in the three years she has been involved with the National Society of Leadership and Success. From the moment she started as the president of our organization, you could tell that there was an immediate change of culture and attitude among the 100+ students that we serve every semester. Morryah has an effortless way of being able to meet the demands and concerns of hundreds of students while also ensuring that each one of them feels important, listened to, connected and, most importantly, empowered,” said Whipps. “Since she started, we have put on over 20 different campus activities and community service events, not to mention the countless connections we have made with organizations in the community. Morryah truly is the embodiment of the WACCT Student of the Year Award,” he said.

