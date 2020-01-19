You are the owner of this article.
Meet and greet for home care in Casper, Lander
Nuclear Care Partners is hosting two Meet & Greet events for nurses and certified nursing assistants in Casper and Lander.

Nuclear Care Partners provides in-home care to former Department of Energy workers and uranium miners who have been diagnosed with work-related illnesses as a result of workplace exposure. The company offers careers to those seeking schedule flexibility, improved work-life balance, more time with patients and growth opportunities.

“With this type of nursing, I get to be involved with my patients’ families, with their daily life and I get to really know them,” said Sherry Cazier, nurse with Nuclear Care Partners. “It’s so rewarding and it definitely leads to better health outcomes.”

Local nurses and CNAs in the Casper and Lander area are invited to meet the Wyoming team and learn more about Nuclear Care Partners at these Meet & Greet events.

Monday, January 27, 4 to 6 p.m. La Quinta Inn, 400 West F Street in Casper.

Tuesday, January 28, 5 to 7 p.m. Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, 5690 US-287 in Lander.

For more information about these events please call 307-224-2032.

