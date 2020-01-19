Meet and greet for home care in Casper, Lander

Nuclear Care Partners is hosting two Meet & Greet events for nurses and certified nursing assistants in Casper and Lander.

Nuclear Care Partners provides in-home care to former Department of Energy workers and uranium miners who have been diagnosed with work-related illnesses as a result of workplace exposure. The company offers careers to those seeking schedule flexibility, improved work-life balance, more time with patients and growth opportunities.

“With this type of nursing, I get to be involved with my patients’ families, with their daily life and I get to really know them,” said Sherry Cazier, nurse with Nuclear Care Partners. “It’s so rewarding and it definitely leads to better health outcomes.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local nurses and CNAs in the Casper and Lander area are invited to meet the Wyoming team and learn more about Nuclear Care Partners at these Meet & Greet events.

Monday, January 27, 4 to 6 p.m. La Quinta Inn, 400 West F Street in Casper.

Tuesday, January 28, 5 to 7 p.m. Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, 5690 US-287 in Lander.

For more information about these events please call 307-224-2032.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.