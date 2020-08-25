 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mercer hosts drive-thru school supply event Thursday
View Comments

Mercer hosts drive-thru school supply event Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

Mercer Family Resource Center and Natrona County Prevention Coalition host a free drive-thru event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, August 27, at Mercer Family Resource Center Parking Lot, 535 W. Yellowstone Hwy. There will be 150 back-to-school survival kits in backpacks. One backpack per family will be given, while supplies last.

Each backpack contains items to help with a successful transition into the school year such as pencils, crayons, notebooks, pencil bags, hand sanitizer, light weight face mask, play dough, pipe cleaners and more.

Please be sure to enter the parking lot by turning right off Spruce Street. This means you will have to turn on Spruce from Midwest Ave. Please do not block the Health Department's parking lot entrances.

Get ready to go back to school with everything a student needs to succeed, regardless of whether they will be attending school in-person or online.

If you have any question regarding this event, please contact Sheena Hixson at 307-233-4262 or shixson@mercercasper.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

District court

  • Updated

New civil cases Moser Energy Systems v. Frio Energy Services LLC, business organization litigation

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 18, 2020.

Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News