Mercer hosts drive-thru school supply event Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mercer Family Resource Center and Natrona County Prevention Coalition host a free drive-thru event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, August 27, at Mercer Family Resource Center Parking Lot, 535 W. Yellowstone Hwy. There will be 150 back-to-school survival kits in backpacks. One backpack per family will be given, while supplies last.

Each backpack contains items to help with a successful transition into the school year such as pencils, crayons, notebooks, pencil bags, hand sanitizer, light weight face mask, play dough, pipe cleaners and more.

Please be sure to enter the parking lot by turning right off Spruce Street. This means you will have to turn on Spruce from Midwest Ave. Please do not block the Health Department's parking lot entrances.

Get ready to go back to school with everything a student needs to succeed, regardless of whether they will be attending school in-person or online.

If you have any question regarding this event, please contact Sheena Hixson at 307-233-4262 or shixson@mercercasper.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.