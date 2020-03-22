You are the owner of this article.
New endowment at CC
New endowment at CC

A new fund for the Earth and Environmental Science Department at Casper College has been established thanks to a donation of $15,000 by Dana Van Burgh to the Casper College Foundation.

The gift, classified as a “pure endowment,” was given by Van Burgh to establish the Van Burgh Geoscience Enhancement Fund. According to Van Burgh, he established the fund to provide a permanent way for the earth and environmental science department ... “to enhance the learning experience for geoscience students.”

Each year, the interest earned from the fund can be used toward the purchase of class equipment, supplies, and books for the use of students in the department and also to assist in funding students for travel, lodging, conference fees, research projects, and field trips.

The fund may also be used for special events with the earth and environmental science department.

Van Burgh retired from Dean Morgan Junior High in 1995 after 38 years of teaching general science and geology.

More recently, he spent several years as an adjunct instructor at Casper College in the earth and environmental science department.

