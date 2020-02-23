You are the owner of this article.
New interim pastor at Grace Lutheran
Grace Lutheran Church would like to announce and introduce the new interim pastor to Casper. The church is thrilled to have Pastor Teri Hermsmeyer join during its transition period and help them work toward calling a new pastor.

Pastor Teri was born in Columbus, Ohio but came to Casper from Arvada, Colorado. Teri married her husband, Norris in 1984 and has three grown children.

Teri graduated from LTSG and Ilaff School of Theology in Denver in May 2005. Teri trained for and worked as a chaplain in hospitals and nursing homes. Her first pastor call was in January 2009. Teri specializes in temporary shorter-term ministry because it works best for her and her husband. Teri can do ministry in the church while her husband, Norris, maintains his routine and comfort zone in Boulder where he has lived for 58 years.

Teri and her husband are both Rotarians, living a life of service through church and Rotary. Teri hopes to be involved in a Rotary Club while in Casper, as well as be involved with other pastors in the area.

Come introduce yourselves to Pastor Teri at weekly worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings or Wednesday nights, March 11 and 25 during Lent. Soup suppers begin at 6 p.m. and worship follows at 7 p.m.

