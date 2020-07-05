New nonprofit adds Cheyenne board member

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce staff member Esther Gonzales is the newest member of Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership (WySAIL), a statewide disability advocacy organization.

Gonzales serves as the chamber’s business development specialist, works with the Downtown Development Authority as the committee chair for the facade improvement program and has also donated her time to the Fill the Gaps program, which provides tours along the 17th Avenue corridor to spark development opportunities.

“I hope I can have a profound impact on someone’s life,” Gonzales said in a release. “I would love to help someone become more independent and confident in their abilities.”

WySAIL seeks to develop leaders with developmental disabilities to learn skills and teach others with developmental disabilities to stand up for their rights, choices and address ideas in a productive way.

WySAIL’s executive director is Matthew Snyder, who worked in Casper in the front office of the Casper Horseheads Expedition League baseball team and also at Hat Six Travel Plaza prior to joining the nonprofit and relocating to Cheyenne.

For more information, contact Snyder at 307-251-6120.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.