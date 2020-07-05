You are the owner of this article.
New nonprofit adds Cheyenne board member
Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce staff member Esther Gonzales is the newest member of Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership (WySAIL), a statewide disability advocacy organization.

Gonzales serves as the chamber’s business development specialist, works with the Downtown Development Authority as the committee chair for the facade improvement program and has also donated her time to the Fill the Gaps program, which provides tours along the 17th Avenue corridor to spark development opportunities.

“I hope I can have a profound impact on someone’s life,” Gonzales said in a release. “I would love to help someone become more independent and confident in their abilities.”

WySAIL seeks to develop leaders with developmental disabilities to learn skills and teach others with developmental disabilities to stand up for their rights, choices and address ideas in a productive way.

WySAIL’s executive director is Matthew Snyder, who worked in Casper in the front office of the Casper Horseheads Expedition League baseball team and also at Hat Six Travel Plaza prior to joining the nonprofit and relocating to Cheyenne.

For more information, contact Snyder at 307-251-6120.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

