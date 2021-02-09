New patient advocate ready to help families of sick children

And explain how Katie sees your role fitting in to the foundation. We tried to create something that was really a connector of all resources that exist. There are so many organizations doing really great things, but very few people know how to find that help.

So what kind of resource connection do you envision being able to offer? Food assistance, housing assistance, school support, getting connected to medical care, counseling, therapy and especially for families who need to go out of state or out of town or even to come here to our clinic from out of town, travel assistance, gas, lodging meal cards. To help connect them to what's available, that's our goal.

Totally off the subject, but the staff at the foundation has been really creative about the March fundraiser. Tell us about it. The annual Butterfly Ball is going to be in three locations simultaneously so people are not so crowded. It's March 13 and we only have a few slots left. The locations are The Hangar, Ramkota and Occasions by Cory. The cost is $120 per couple. We are dividing the reservations up among the three locations, so they don't really choose. And we are also offering a really fun Prom at Home package for $100 which includes dinner to go from Eggington's and spirits from Backwards. The deadline is by the end of February for that, but if they want to come in person, they should call right away.